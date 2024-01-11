Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The Abarth 600e will be the marque’s most powerful model yet

Developed as a tribute to the brand’s colourful racing history, the 600e crossover will feature the highest output of any Abarth to date

by: Sam Jenkins
11 Jan 2024
Abarth 600e9

Abarth’s take on the Fiat 600e crossover isn’t far away, with these new teaser images offering our first official look at its design. Final details on its performance are still under wraps, but the marque has disclosed that it will be its most powerful road-going model to date, with a number of performance upgrades aimed at sharpening up the base car across the board.

Developed in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the Abarth 600e is built upon a new Perfo-eCMP platform, a high-performance derivative of eCMP. This architecture is more advanced than that found in the smaller 500e, although what this means for drivers is yet to be confirmed.

> Abarth 500e 2023 review

What we do know is that the hot 600e will feature a 237bhp output, making it the most powerful Abarth model yet. Based on the 1620kg kerb weight of the ordinary Fiat 600e, a power-to-weight ratio somewhere in the region of 150bhp/ton will put it some way above the 110bhp/ton of the smaller, 152bhp Abarth 500e.

Abarth 600e9

The powertrain isn’t all that Abarth has touched, with revisions to the 600e’s chassis designed to offer improved dynamics. Distributing power to each front wheel is a new EV-specific limited-slip differential, with tweaked suspension geometry to increase stability. Although not drilled or vented, the Abarth’s Alcon braking system features larger discs for improved stopping power, while new tyres with a performance-orientated compound have also been fitted without any detriment to efficiency.

Its design is still under heavy camouflage, but we can see that the Abarth 600e features an aggressive fixed roof-mounted spoiler, new tinted rear lights and deeper front intakes with new diagonal grilles for improved cooling. Interior images haven’t been released yet, but Abarth says the model will receive more supportive seats designed specifically for the hot 600e.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Pricing and UK availability is yet to be announced, but expect a starting price of around £40,000.

Recommended

Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 N the ‘GT3 RS’ treatment
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 – front
News

Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 N the ‘GT3 RS’ treatment

Hyundai has teased a hotter Ioniq 5 N fitted with ‘N Performance Parts’, set to be unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon
11 Jan 2024
Honda’s next-gen 0 Series saloon is wedge-shaped, lightweight and electric
Honda 0 Series saloon – front
News

Honda’s next-gen 0 Series saloon is wedge-shaped, lightweight and electric

Honda has previewed its new era of EVs with the radical 0 Series saloon – and it could reach production in 2026
10 Jan 2024
The Alpine A290 will arrive this year as a tauter, meaner Renault 5
Alpine A290
News

The Alpine A290 will arrive this year as a tauter, meaner Renault 5

Alpine has plans to transform the upcoming electric Renault 5 into a thrilling hot hatch called the A290. This concept gives a tantalising taste of wh…
3 Jan 2024
Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front
News

Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record

Porsche’s forthcoming Taycan Turbo GT has posted a 7:07.55 lap time at the Nürburgring – just 2.25 seconds shy of the 1887bhp Rimac Nevera
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

A new Volkswagen Golf GTI is coming: can the troubled Mk8 be redeemed?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 – front
News

A new Volkswagen Golf GTI is coming: can the troubled Mk8 be redeemed?

The latest Volkswagen Golf took a step backwards in quality and ergonomics, but the forthcoming Mk8.5 version could put things right
8 Jan 2024
Audi RS6 Performance 2024 review – is this peak fast estate car?
Audi RS6 Performance – front
In-depth reviews

Audi RS6 Performance 2024 review – is this peak fast estate car?

Audi has given the RS6 the Performance treatment – is it still the king of fast estates?
9 Jan 2024
Mercedes 190E Evo II to return as £700,000 HWA-built restomod
HWA EVO
News

Mercedes 190E Evo II to return as £700,000 HWA-built restomod

The firm responsible for AMG and numerous motorsport icons has offered a first look at its limited-run restomod of the iconic 190E 2.5-16 Evo II
9 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content