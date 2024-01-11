The Abarth 600e will be the marque’s most powerful model yet

Abarth’s take on the Fiat 600e crossover isn’t far away, with these new teaser images offering our first official look at its design. Final details on its performance are still under wraps, but the marque has disclosed that it will be its most powerful road-going model to date, with a number of performance upgrades aimed at sharpening up the base car across the board.

Developed in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the Abarth 600e is built upon a new Perfo-eCMP platform, a high-performance derivative of eCMP. This architecture is more advanced than that found in the smaller 500e, although what this means for drivers is yet to be confirmed.

What we do know is that the hot 600e will feature a 237bhp output, making it the most powerful Abarth model yet. Based on the 1620kg kerb weight of the ordinary Fiat 600e, a power-to-weight ratio somewhere in the region of 150bhp/ton will put it some way above the 110bhp/ton of the smaller, 152bhp Abarth 500e.

The powertrain isn’t all that Abarth has touched, with revisions to the 600e’s chassis designed to offer improved dynamics. Distributing power to each front wheel is a new EV-specific limited-slip differential, with tweaked suspension geometry to increase stability. Although not drilled or vented, the Abarth’s Alcon braking system features larger discs for improved stopping power, while new tyres with a performance-orientated compound have also been fitted without any detriment to efficiency.

Its design is still under heavy camouflage, but we can see that the Abarth 600e features an aggressive fixed roof-mounted spoiler, new tinted rear lights and deeper front intakes with new diagonal grilles for improved cooling. Interior images haven’t been released yet, but Abarth says the model will receive more supportive seats designed specifically for the hot 600e.

Pricing and UK availability is yet to be announced, but expect a starting price of around £40,000.