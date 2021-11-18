BMW 4-series Convertible 2025 review – Munich’s alfresco four-seater still leads

You can forgive BMW for its subtlety when it comes to the raft of model updates in the immediate months and few short years before the Neue Klasse changes everything. The next BMW 3-series and 4-series are set to be some of the first in line, so it should come as no surprise that the LCI of the latest 4er range, the new 4-series Convertible included, is a minor one, at least on the outside.

That's no bad thing. The reintroduction of the fabric roof and the more sloping character of the latest 4-series give it a cleaner, more handsome, premium look than the quite literally top heavy F33 generation car it took over from. It was definitely more ‘baby 8-series’ than a simple coupe and convertible version of BMW’s stalwart saloon. Now, it gets a fresh set of front lights with new fang DRLs and at the rear, the option of the delightful laser lights first seen on the M4 CSL, also then seen on the M4 CS.

Inside the most profound changes to the new 4-series range can be observed. Gone are the separate digital displays that once occupied more traditional housings. In their place, BMW’s curved display, first introduced on the M3 Touring. We know it well by now so the main takeaways are predictable: boo to fewer physical controls, yay to the rotary dial being retained, boo to uninspiring driver’s display graphics and ‘thank god’ to nannying speed bongs and lane-keeping steering interference that can be easily disengaged. Something more noticeable when driving plenty of BMW’s back to back is how homogenous the cabins are now. Tell apart the interior of the new 2-series from the new 4-series, we dare you…

As before, the fabric roof allows for more headroom for the front passengers, and a boot that doesn’t have to perform a double role as storage for the roof should the stars align and the clouds part to allow a bit of alfresco motoring. You can even fold the rear seat center-back for through loading. Very practical. Being fabric it also saves a good bit of weight – BMW claimed a 40 per cent drop by comparison to the metal folder when this car first debuted – though the 4 Series Convertible is hardly a flyweight as a result.