Used Honda Civic Type R (FK2, 2015 - 2017) – the forgotten hardcore Focus RS rival

The anticipation of the reappearance of the Honda Civic Type R for 2016 was palpable, comparable to that of the Toyota Supra and Land Rover Defender. A hot hatch market (see Mk7 VW Golf GTI, Renault Sport Megane and Ford Focus ST and RS) without it just felt incomplete. When it did arrive, though, it was in ways a Civic Type R as they always were – rabid, taut, focused – and in others, very much not.

One of the finest manual gearshifts available at any price remained a Type R staple but the four-cylinder VTEC engine had changed beyond recognition, growing a turbocharger and barrel chest and losing almost 2000rpm in headroom to the redline. This was also a bigger, more tech-laden, family-friendly Civic Type R. All told, we were right to question its place in the lineage and enormously relieved when in the end, in part at least, the FK2 very much earned it. But it wasn’t perfect by any stretch.

Honda Civic Type R (FK2) review

Expectations and fears in equal measure surrounded Honda’s first VTEC turbo motor in a hot hatch, the K20C. Honda’s legacy of outstandingly rev-happy engines loomed large, even if their relative dearth of mid-range torque created nearly as many critics as it did fans.