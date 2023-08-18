Ford Mustang GTD Nürburgring time to be revealed on December 10

Ford is teasing a Mustang GTD Nürburgring lap time reveal for December 10, when a documentary about the car’s testing programme, and the ultimate lap time attempt, will go live. The implication, seemingly, is that Ford has done what it set out to do with the Mustang GTD, with the caption of the teaser reading: ‘Two years of nonstop work to build it. Less than seven minutes to make history’.

The documentary will feature Multimatic CTO Larry Holt and Ford’s CEO Jim Farley, as well as Greg Goodall, the GTD’s Chief Program Engineer. All are heavily referencing the demands of the circuit and the prestige of achieving a time of under seven minutes.

‘Nürburgring lap time is the standard by which all performance cars are measured,’ Holt says in the teaser. ‘The target of getting under seven minutes puts you in a rarified atmosphere.’

‘If you can run under seven minutes, you’re in the history books forever,’ Goodall reaffirms.

Under seven minutes around the Nürburgring has always been the target for the Mustang GTD, since its reveal in August 2023. Turning the Mustang into a car capable of achieving as much has made the GTD a Mustang like no other. From its GT3-inspired bodywork, to its entirely bespoke re-engineered rear end and transaxle transmission.