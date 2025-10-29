The Honda Super N is a driver’s kei car we'll be able to buy

The ultra-compact form factor of a kei car is an especially desirable thing in today’s world of cumbersome EVs, and while we rarely see them on sale in the UK, the success of lightly modified kei models like the Suzuki Jimny prove there’s demand. Now Honda’s trying its luck with the Super N, and it’s officially coming to our shores.

First shown in concept-form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we’ve now had our first in-depth look at a close-to-production prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Final specifications are still to be confirmed, but based on the details we do have, there’s good reason to be excited.

The Super N (named Super One everywhere other than the UK thanks to copyright restrictions) takes clear inspiration from the Honda e in its design, but this car takes an entirely different approach. Where the e was an upmarket, premium city car, this is set to come in at a much lower price point, smaller in dimensions and with a greater focus on engagement.

We don’t have many numbers yet, but what we do have is a power figure. In its standard configuration the Super N produces 62bhp and while a boost mode will temporarily increase power an undisclosed amount, it’s fair to say it’s unlikely to break any records. For reference, the entry-level Renault 5 produces twice this amount in its most basic configuration, but then it does weigh 1456kg…

A weight figure is still under wraps for now, but consider that the Honda N-One, the car it’s based on, weighs just over 1000kg in electric-form, the Super N is bound to be a featherweight next to every other EV on the market. Not only will this help extract the most from its modest output, it should open the door to much more engaging dynamics than it would have otherwise – given its tiny 16-inch wheel size, the use of comparatively chunky 205-section rubber demonstrates the performance focus (the larger and heavier Renault 5 makes do with 195-section tyres).