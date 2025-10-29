The Honda Super N is a driver’s kei car we'll be able to buy
Take one ultra-compact EV, make it fun to drive and increase track width to put it (just) outside Japanese kei car regulations, and you get the Super N
The ultra-compact form factor of a kei car is an especially desirable thing in today’s world of cumbersome EVs, and while we rarely see them on sale in the UK, the success of lightly modified kei models like the Suzuki Jimny prove there’s demand. Now Honda’s trying its luck with the Super N, and it’s officially coming to our shores.
First shown in concept-form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we’ve now had our first in-depth look at a close-to-production prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Final specifications are still to be confirmed, but based on the details we do have, there’s good reason to be excited.
The Super N (named Super One everywhere other than the UK thanks to copyright restrictions) takes clear inspiration from the Honda e in its design, but this car takes an entirely different approach. Where the e was an upmarket, premium city car, this is set to come in at a much lower price point, smaller in dimensions and with a greater focus on engagement.
We don’t have many numbers yet, but what we do have is a power figure. In its standard configuration the Super N produces 62bhp and while a boost mode will temporarily increase power an undisclosed amount, it’s fair to say it’s unlikely to break any records. For reference, the entry-level Renault 5 produces twice this amount in its most basic configuration, but then it does weigh 1456kg…
A weight figure is still under wraps for now, but consider that the Honda N-One, the car it’s based on, weighs just over 1000kg in electric-form, the Super N is bound to be a featherweight next to every other EV on the market. Not only will this help extract the most from its modest output, it should open the door to much more engaging dynamics than it would have otherwise – given its tiny 16-inch wheel size, the use of comparatively chunky 205-section rubber demonstrates the performance focus (the larger and heavier Renault 5 makes do with 195-section tyres).
Boost engagement further is the use of ‘virtual multi-gear shift control’ and an internal sound generator that replicates the noise of a combustion car. The former makes use of a pair of paddles mounted behind the steering wheel and will be the first time we’ve seen a synthetised gearbox system on a budget EV like this – only high-end models such as the Ferrari Elettrica and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have this system so far.
What these tweaks won’t contribute to is an increase in range, but low weight will always help it make the most of whatever battery lies under its bodywork. The N-One E it’s based on makes use of a 29.6kWh battery pack for a range in the region of 180 miles, so expect the Super N to drop just beneath that figure should it come with the same pack.
Its design is charming, with characterful circular daytime running lights sitting at either end of a full-width contrasting 'grille' section – this is also where you'll insert the charging cable, leaving more room on the bodywork for larger, more practical doors. Unlike the kei car it's based on, the Super N features redesigned front and rear bumpers, tweaked to match the swollen arches – it's this that puts the Super N just outside kei car regulations.
Its seats are upholstered in fabric and an Alcantara-like material, with an increase in bolstering making them reassuringly snug – surprisingly, despite its small dimensions, the rear seats are usable for adults, with its flat floor helping matters. There’s no doubt it feels like a budget car inside, with the doors light and almost every surface constructed from hard plastics, but then this is what makes this car so desirable. The absence of more premium materials are set to make this one of the most accessible driver’s cars (and EV, for that matter) on the market, and should help it sell in greater numbers than the e it’s inspired by.
Rebecca Adamson, head of automobiles at Honda UK, said: ‘By bringing Honda’s trademark ‘fun-to-drive’ performance to a compact all-electric model, we believe this is a unique proposition and we are excited for people to experience it from 2026.’
We’ll have to wait until next year for further details on the Honda Super N for the UK market, but first signs are certainly promising…