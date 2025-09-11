£200k is a lot for a new 911 Turbo so here are some used options

The Porsche 911 Turbo has always had a reputation for punching above its weight as a supercar slayer. The trouble is, at near as makes little difference £200k, the new 2026 911 Turbo S now has a proper supercar price. It’ll be extraordinarily fast and capable no doubt but whichever way you cut it, that’s a lot of money.

Happily, at over 50 years old the 911 Turbo is also one of the longest-lived pseudo supercars, so there’s plenty of variety to choose from when it comes to used alternatives. It’s also the 911 that arguably takes the hardest hit in terms of depreciation, so while original 930s are properly expensive, newer, faster models with a more modern standard of performance both in terms of handling and pace, are well within reach. Here’s a brief look at exactly how much 911 Turbo from the last 25 years you can get for your money.

Porsche 911 Turbo 996 – £30k - £60k

Mezger engine a development of that seen in the Le Mans-winning GT1-98

Look out for corrosion, accident damage, a lack of upkeep

Though the 993 introduced both all-wheel drive and twin-turbocharging to the 911 Turbo, it’s to the 996 we look for what you’d describe as the first properly modern 911 Turbo as we’ve come to know it. Debuting in September 1999 at the Frankfurt Auto Show, the 996 Turbo was like its 996 Carrera sibling, a fresh start and a real innovator.

Its water-cooled 3.6-litre flat-six was derived from the engine that powered the 911 GT1-98 to victory at Le Mans a year before. Its 414bhp and 415lb ft output was sent to all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission (or a 5-speed Tiptronic, though this is best avoided) and a viscous coupling AWD system capable of sending up to 40 per cent of torque to the front wheels, or just five per cent in normal driving. Performance figures are impressive even by today’s standards: 0-62mph in 4.2sec and a 190mph top speed. These improved to 3.9sec and over 195mph in the X50 pack cars and Turbo S, packing bigger turbos for 444bhp and 457lb ft. In spite of supercar performance – more than any Turbo before it – the 996 had a streak of GT car alongside its sports car character; something it could afford given that it shared 911 flagship status with the edgier, more driver focused 996 GT3.