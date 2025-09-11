£200k is a lot for a new 911 Turbo so here are some used options
The new 992.2 Turbo S has supercar-slaying performance and a bona fide supercar price. Pay less for a used one and get very nearly as much performance…
The Porsche 911 Turbo has always had a reputation for punching above its weight as a supercar slayer. The trouble is, at near as makes little difference £200k, the new 2026 911 Turbo S now has a proper supercar price. It’ll be extraordinarily fast and capable no doubt but whichever way you cut it, that’s a lot of money.
Happily, at over 50 years old the 911 Turbo is also one of the longest-lived pseudo supercars, so there’s plenty of variety to choose from when it comes to used alternatives. It’s also the 911 that arguably takes the hardest hit in terms of depreciation, so while original 930s are properly expensive, newer, faster models with a more modern standard of performance both in terms of handling and pace, are well within reach. Here’s a brief look at exactly how much 911 Turbo from the last 25 years you can get for your money.
Porsche 911 Turbo 996 – £30k - £60k
- Mezger engine a development of that seen in the Le Mans-winning GT1-98
- Look out for corrosion, accident damage, a lack of upkeep
Though the 993 introduced both all-wheel drive and twin-turbocharging to the 911 Turbo, it’s to the 996 we look for what you’d describe as the first properly modern 911 Turbo as we’ve come to know it. Debuting in September 1999 at the Frankfurt Auto Show, the 996 Turbo was like its 996 Carrera sibling, a fresh start and a real innovator.
Its water-cooled 3.6-litre flat-six was derived from the engine that powered the 911 GT1-98 to victory at Le Mans a year before. Its 414bhp and 415lb ft output was sent to all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission (or a 5-speed Tiptronic, though this is best avoided) and a viscous coupling AWD system capable of sending up to 40 per cent of torque to the front wheels, or just five per cent in normal driving. Performance figures are impressive even by today’s standards: 0-62mph in 4.2sec and a 190mph top speed. These improved to 3.9sec and over 195mph in the X50 pack cars and Turbo S, packing bigger turbos for 444bhp and 457lb ft. In spite of supercar performance – more than any Turbo before it – the 996 had a streak of GT car alongside its sports car character; something it could afford given that it shared 911 flagship status with the edgier, more driver focused 996 GT3.
996 Turbos are considered sturdy, albeit expensive to fix should issues arise. Many have experienced periods of poor maintenance, usually by the buyers who enjoyed the 996’s c/£20k value lowpoint. That low point is passed, so most 996 Turbos should appreciate in value if cared for. Good service history is almost essential if you don’t want to spend what you paid buying the thing on remedial work. Look out for accident damage and rust, as well as blocked or corroded radiators and heat exchangers at the front (water cooled, remember?) and leaky wing hydraulics at the rear. The Mezger engines are considered stout but while they don’t suffer the bore scoring or IMS bearing issues of the Carreras, the turbochargers can have issues. Buy through a specialist who’ll be able to verify the relative health of your 996 Turbo of choice.
This manual car is a fine example of a 996 Turbo, available at Paragon Porsche – an Arctic Silver over black 2001 car with 38,632 miles for £54,995, that comes with a fresh service and MOT and a 12-month warranty.
Porsche 911 Turbo 997 – £40k - £80k
- Quicker than a Veyron in Turbo S guise, last Mezger and last manual 911 Turbo
- Look out for dodgy mods, poor maintenance, cracked ceramics, rusty turbos
Though the revolutionary 996 Turbo was relatively short-lived, in true 911 style, the 997 of 2006 was an iteration – a debug – rather than another ground up do-over. Much of the 996 underpinning was retained, as was for the last time, the GT1-based Mezger flat-six engine, albeit in a wider body and with variable geometry turbochargers with movable vanes to improve performance and reduce lag. Power and torque were a Ferrari F430-bothering 473bhp and 457lb ft, though on overboost it could produce over 500lb ft. The result: 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds with the manual transmission. Though Porsche never gave a 200mph+ top speed officially, these cars are known anecdotally to be capable of an (indicated) double-ton on the Autobahn.
New too for the 997 were Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive dampers, the result being the option of a more dynamic, sporting in-feel 911 Turbo than the 996. PCCB brakes, introduced first on the 996 Turbo S, remained an option, as did the 5-speed Tiptronic automated transmission, though this would later be replaced by the dual-clutch PDK transmission for the 997.2. Either way, a manual is our preference, especially as the 997 was the last 911 Turbo to offer one, if you don’t count the 992 Turbo-based 911 Sport Classic of 2022…
The 997.2 Turbo of 2010 introduced a new 3.8-litre flat-six with 493bhp and 480lb ft, while the Turbo S got 523bhp. It featured the intake system from the GT2, a new direct fuel injection system and larger turbocharger hardware than the original 997 Turbo. A 997 Turbo S with a PDK transmission could embarrass hypercars at the lights, getting to 62mph in just 2.7sec – only a Bugatti Veyron could beat it at the time and even the new 2025 992.2 Turbo S is only 0.2sec quicker.
This is the 911 Turbo of choice, then, if you want a car that’s still relatively small, while relatively modern inside and thoroughly contemporary in terms of performance (though the old Mezger is the more characterful engine). Reliability? Again, a period of low values and the ease with which they could be tuned means there are some less desirable examples out there. Avoid these and go with a well looked-after car from a specialist and you should be okay. The bodywork fares better on 997s versus 996s, though they can still have turbocharger issues – that’s both the .1 with the Mezger and on the .2 with the DFI engine, though both are sturdy otherwise. You’ll want a standard car, that’s been well-maintained. Ceramic brakes last a long time but you’ll want a car with a fresh set to avoid expensive, £20k+ replacement costs in the short term. Or just get a car with the standard steel discs. That low value period aforementioned is well passed, so a 997 Turbo you buy and look after should look after you value wise.
This PDK car is a fine example of a 997 Turbo, available at Paragon Porsche – a GT silver over black 2010 car with 39,756 miles for £69,995, that comes with a fresh service and MOT and a 12-month warranty.
Porsche 911 Turbo 991 – £60k - £120k
- A larger, heavier, more sophisticated 911 Turbo – rear steering a notable addition
- Look out for dodgy modifications, patchy service history, faults with the above tech
Big change again for the 991-generation 911 Turbo. Opposite to the 997 versus the 996, it’s more about the body, chassis and dynamic systems, than the engine, which is a development of the DFI 3.8 twin-turbo unit that was brand new for the 997.2 911 Turbo. The 991 Turbo was the first 911 Turbo to not be available with a manual, however, in addition to being the first 911 Turbo to offer Turbo S spec from the beginning. As a result, the Turbo S is actually the much more common car than the standard Turbo, contrary to prior generations.
The 991 Turbo was broader in almost every direction, with wider tyres and more tech. Joining the adaptive dampers were adaptive engine and transmission mounts, rear-wheel steering and front and rear active aerodynamics. This was a more upmarket 911 Turbo too – more plush inside, more refined as a grand tourer. It was also a bit more disconnected, largely due to the use of ePAS power steering for the first time in place of a hydraulic rack. The new toys also made it enormously capable however. Power ranged from 513bhp in the 991.1 Turbo to 599bhp in the 991.2 Turbo S with the optional powerkit. As ever it was fast, though this would be the first 911 Turbo to not deliver an enormous jump in terms of performance over its predecessor (none have yet), with 0-62mph times ranging from 2.9sec to 2.7sec. Top speeds were once again nudging, if never officially confirmed as on or over, 200mph.
It’s hard to believe the 991 Turbo is 12 years old now but its performance, dynamics and refinement are still thoroughly modern. So the prospect of one for a little over a quarter of the cost of a new 992.2 Turbo S is a tempting one. That said, being the more sophisticated car, there’s more to go wrong, so due diligence in terms of what your chosen car has fitted and whether it’s all in good condition and functioning well, is advised. Replacement active dampers, engine and transmission mounts are not cheap, likewise actuators for the rear-steering. As ever, pricier examples from reputable specialists ought to come with peace of mind thrown in free. Detailed service history with frequent entries should help with that too. Adding to it will help retain the car’s value, which is an important consideration given 991s are still depreciating, if only just.
This 991 Turbo S is a fine approved pre-owned example available through Porsche Centre Solihull – an agate grey over black 2015 car with 28,180 miles for £87,000
Porsche 911 Turbo 992 – £130k - £180k
- The outgoing 911 Turbo, the most complete 911 Turbo to date
- Look out for dodgy modifications, patchy service history, faults with active tech
And so to the outgoing car, the 992 Turbo. We now know this is the last 911 Turbo not to feature any electrification, given the new car adopts electrified turbos and an electric motor in the transmission. Arriving first in 2020 in 992 Turbo S form, its supercar-slaying ways were preserved thanks to a new monstrous 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six, developed out of the 3-litre unit introduced on the turbocharged 911 Carreras and revised for the 992 Carrera. It’s considered a livelier engine than the 3.8 it succeeded, helped by a shorter stroke and a different inlet design.
The full-fat Turbo S had a stout 641bhp and 590lb ft, while the standard Turbo introduced later on had 572bhp and 553lb ft – still plenty enough to be getting on with. That potency was sent to all four wheels via Porsche’s PTM all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed PDK transmission. Ceramic brakes were standard on the 992 Turbo S, as were active anti-roll bars and rear-steering.
As we’ve alluded to, the 911 Turbo has been dismissed at times as the GT car – the brutally effective if slightly inert and numb 911. The 992 Turbo S went some way to remedying that reputation, as the most involving 911 Turbo in many years. It’s also the most modern of the retired 911 Turbos and so while it’ll be the most rewarding, it’s also the most high-tech, most up-to-date and of course, the most expensive. As they’re still quite new, most 992s are in fine fettle, with the tuned and abused cars obvious among a crowd of mostly tidy cars. Nonetheless service history is essential, especially if you want to slow the inevitable tide of depreciation. With most cars no lower than £140k, there’s still some money to lose on these, but £140k is still a tidy £60k less than the new car – enough for an early Cayman GT4 to stick alongside it as a weekend car…
This 992 Turbo S is a fine approved pre-owned example available through Porsche Centre Newport – an Aventurine Green over grey 2021 car with 27,924 miles for £137,990.