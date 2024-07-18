Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Bentley’s new 771bhp Flying Spur hybrid will be its most powerful saloon ever

With its shift from a W12 to a plug-in V8 powertrain, the new-look Flying Spur will get Porsche-matching power

by: Yousuf Ashraf
18 Jul 2024
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

While we mourn the death of Bentley’s W12 engine, Crewe is preparing an even more powerful Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain to take its place. We’ve already had a taste of the new electrified V8 engine in a Continental GT prototype, and now Bentley has confirmed it will make its way to the Flying Spur saloon in due course. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Flying Spur will sit alongside the facelifted Continental GT unveiled earlier this year, sporting similar design, chassis and powertrain upgrades. On the performance front, a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 will work in tandem with an electric motor housed in the eight-speed automatic gearbox to produce 771bhp and 738lb ft of torque – 145bhp and 74lb ft more than the outgoing Flying Spur Speed. Using the same powertrain, the Continental GT reaches 60mph in 3.1sec, 100mph in 6.9 and reaches a 208mph top speed. 

  • Best saloons 2023
    Best saloons 2024

If those power figures sound familiar, that’s because they’re identical to the newly revealed Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which will share certain components – including its 25.9kWh battery pack – with the Flying Spur. From a full charge, the luxury saloon will achieve 45 miles of electric running, five short of the Continental.

To harness this extra performance – and control the weight associated with the hybrid system – the Flying Spur is likely to adopt the Continental’s revised two-chamber air suspension and dual-valve dampers, albeit with specific tuning for the saloon. Rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll control and torque vectoring are expected to feature, too, with an enormous brake package with 10-piston front calipers bringing everything to a halt. 

Visually, the new Flying Spur will adopt design themes seen on the Batur and Continental, with more definition and less clutter on its bodywork. The interior will be largely carried over from the previous Flying Spur, with additional software features available through the new Bentley App. 

A release date and pricing haven’t been announced for the new Flying Spur yet, but expect the plug-in version to be the only model available, replacing both the W12 and existing pure-ICE V8. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Porsche Panamera now has more power than a McLaren 750S
Porsche Panamera – front
News

The Porsche Panamera now has more power than a McLaren 750S

New GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid models have been added to the Panamera range, the latter offering a staggering 771bhp from an electrified twin-turbo V8
18 Jul 2024
The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think
New Audi A5 – front
News

The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think

A new naming structure means that Audi's A4 saloon and estate have adopted the A5 badge, with the new S5 packing a 362bhp V6
16 Jul 2024
The all-new BMW M5 has made its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
BMW M5 G90
News

The all-new BMW M5 has made its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The seventh-generation G90 BMW M5 is the first electrified version in the model’s history, but that hasn’t made it any quicker…
12 Jul 2024
2025 BMW M5 (G90) prototype review – electrified supersaloon with supercar power 
G90 BMW M5 prototype
Reviews

2025 BMW M5 (G90) prototype review – electrified supersaloon with supercar power 

BMW’s new plug-in hybrid M5 is a technical tour-de-force, but does this mean it’s still king of the supersaloons? evo drives it on UK roads and track …
9 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think
New Audi A5 – front
News

The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think

A new naming structure means that Audi's A4 saloon and estate have adopted the A5 badge, with the new S5 packing a 362bhp V6
16 Jul 2024
New EU tyre rules could save motorists £6 billion in new tyres
Tyres
News

New EU tyre rules could save motorists £6 billion in new tyres

400 million tyres per year are replaced before reaching the legal limit for tread depth, but new EU regulations will make tyres safer right down to 1.…
17 Jul 2024
Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival
Saab PhoeniX
Features

Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival

The Swedish brand’s failed 2010s revival meant we missed out on a 400bhp hybrid TT rival – and more
11 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content