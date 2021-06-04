The Rolls-Royce Ghost is in an awkward spot. It’s never been a car for drivers, and yet it’s the only saloon in the range designed and engineered not just for being ‘driven in’, but for the driver too. The Black Badge was launched in 2021 as the model to plug this gap and offer more for the driver, but now its arch rival from Bentley - the Flying Spur - is so talented (and comparatively well priced), Britain’s stately alternative doesn’t have an easy job.

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Regardless of how it drives, its retained all of the presence you’d expect from a Rolls-Royce over the year. It might be the smaller sibling to the Phantom but at over five and a half metres long and more than two metres wide, it’s still significantly larger than a Mercedes-S-class. It also crushes the scales at 2490kg (more in Black Badge-form) to put it in-line with some EVs, but considering what goes into constructing a Rolls-Royce Ghost, you might expect that number to start with a three. There’s 100kg of sound insulation alone…

> Bentley Flying Spur review – the ultimate driver’s limousine

From bumper to bumper this Ghost is an all-new design next to its predecessor, the detailing less shouty, the shutline count reduced to an absolute minimum and none of them wider than a hair’s breadth. But it remains a vast car, with a heft to its body that from some angles gives the impression it’s sinking into the surface beneath. It lacks the timeless grandeur and unmatched confidence of the larger Phantom, and especially in Black Badge spec with its enlarged wheels and darkened trim, isn’t anywhere near as classy. Nevertheless, the finish and attention to detail is unmatched in any of its forms.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Modular aluminium underpinnings

Pure combustion turbocharged V12 produces up to 591bhp

Advanced chassis technology prioritises driver comfort