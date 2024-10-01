Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Reviews

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2024 review – driving the most powerful Bentley yet

The latest Continental GT is the beginning of a new plug-in hybrid era for Bentley. Is it still a benchmark grand tourer?

by: James Taylor
30 Sep 2024
Bentley Continental GT – front14
Evo rating
Price
from £236,600
  • New hybrid powertrain suits the GT’s character nicely...
  • ...but makes an already heavy car heavier still

Step inside the new Bentley Continental GT. No need to slam the door; pull it gently against the catch and it’ll softly motor itself closed, while the motorised ‘butler’ armature proffers the seatbelt over your shoulder. Depending on spec, you might be inhaling lungfuls of leather or sitting on smart suede; behind a carbonfibre dash with black chrome, or engine-turned aluminium with trad brightwork, or walnut, koa, oak or perhaps eucalyptus veneer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Press the starter button and, initially, there’s silence. Since the new Conti GT is a hybrid, it defaults to electric mode on start-up. The new 4-litre-V8-plus-e-motor set-up replaces both the non-hybrid 4-litre engine option in the previous Continental and the now-retired flagship W12. It has the firepower to outpoint both: with a 771bhp total output, this is the most powerful production Bentley yet. The 140kW electric motor is fed by a 25.9kWh battery, and can enable a WLTP-rated 50-mile range at up to 87mph. The engine won’t kick in unless you push the throttle past three-quarters of its travel, or twist the drive mode dial to Sport. The V8 starts with a muted whoomph, and does so instantly since there’s no traditional starter motor. The e-motor, located in the same casing as the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, does the job of starter motor and generator, as well as driving the wheels. In electric-only mode, it has enough performance to smoothly keep pace with most traffic without assistance from the V8. 

When the V8 is in play, it has an enjoyable cross-plane rumble, and Bentley is proud to point out that the woofly tones entering the cabin aren't enhanced in any way; it’s all real engine sound. The V8 generates 591bhp on its own. Like the rest of the hybrid system, the engine is shared with the latest Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid. The 3996cc block is retained from the previous Conti and Panam’s V8 but there’s new 350bar fuel injection (up from 200bar in the previous V8) and new turbos (since the electric motor helps with torque-fill, they’re now simpler single-scroll turbos, which can run harder for longer, helping with emissions) among multiple other refinements. And there’s no longer cylinder deactivation: since the electric motor can take over under low loads, the whole engine switches off instead.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Reviews

Aside from pure electric running, the hybrid powertrain also has modes in which it works together with the engine to boost acceleration, prioritise energy recuperation or charge the battery directly from the engine. You could feasibly never plug this car in; if you do, it takes around two hours 45 minutes to top the battery up fully at a fast charger. WLTP-rated total range is well over 500 miles – just the job for a continent-crossing grand tourer.

The Conti GT is a big deal for Bentley. If sales continue at their current rate, Crewe will build its 100,000th Continental GT in early 2025. The question ahead of this first drive is, has hybridisation reduced or enhanced its unique appeal?

Bentley Continental GT – rear14

The international launch is centred around the Adula Alps in Switzerland. Here, the hybrid powertrain suits the GT character well: gliding through villages in electric mode, with V8 power and bombast on tap for mountain passes when you need or want it. The fixed-ratio power steering is a fast set-up, aided by standard-fit four-wheel steering. You don’t need much lock, even for Alpine hairpins. It’s more natural in feel than most systems of this type; you don’t always notice it on the move, even though when you leave a parking space onlookers can see the rear wheels turning the opposite way to the fronts.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Transfer between motor and engine is very smooth, as are the gearchanges. As well as using its 332lb ft to torque-fill at low engine speeds, it employs the same trick during upshifts for a smooth, seamless feel. The suspension, too, is TV-news-anchor smooth. Bentley’s engineering team describe this car’s new electronically controlled two-valve dampers (on two-chamber air springs) as its ‘secret weapon.’ They have a much wider spread between their firmest and softest modes, and the ECU can control compression and rebound separately. There’s a little surface fuzz from the 22-inch wheels but overall ride quality and composure is very impressive.

Like the previous Conti GT, the new car is fitted with 48V active anti-roll bars, under the Bentley Dynamic Ride label. On paper this car should corner just as well as, or even better than, its predecessor, despite being more than 180kg heavier: it has a sweet 49:51 front:rear weight distribution (helped by siting the battery behind the rear axle), software for the active all-wheel-drive system and rear e-diff has been carefully refined, and it has active torque vectoring front to rear via a centre diff, and side to side using the brakes. In practice, there were limited opportunities to explore the handling during the launch. Although the Swiss Alpine scenery is so beautiful that it feels like driving inside a living screensaver, the downside is a strictly enforced 50mph speed limit and long convoys of tourist traffic ambling along rather more slowly than that, with few safe overtaking opportunities.

Bentley Continental GT – interior14

I did find a few quiet hairpins, and there’s a lot to like: the torque split feels notably rear biased, and the car feels more playful under power than its predecessor. Although the steering isn’t brimming with feel – it’s a luxury GT car, after all – you feel well in touch with what the tyres are up to through the chassis’ feedback and balance. Front-end grip is keen, and the Conti feels a lighter car than its 2459kg official kerb weight. But more detailed understanding of how this car handles will have to wait until we next get behind the wheel.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

It stops well too, although I’m undecided about the brakes; not because they lack stopping power, but because pedal feel was a little odd at times. Bentley has gone to painstaking lengths to ensure the friction brakes and electric motor regenerative braking blend seamlessly but there were times when to me it felt less consistent than a non-hybrid car’s brake pedal. Iron brakes are standard and this test car was on the optional larger carbon-silicon-carbide brakes (both use 10-piston front, four-piston rear calipers), which perhaps are less progressive in feel.

The new Continental GT is launching in flagship Speed trim first; further, less powerful derivatives will follow. The Speed lives up to its name. When there’s the space and vision to do so, it goes well: peak torque – all 738lb ft of it – comes in at relatively low revs, circa 200rpm, due to the engine and e-motor working together, and even up at high revs, there’s more torque than the W12 engine in the previous Conti GT Speed. It makes a good noise too, without spoiling the car’s isolated refinement. It sounds even better with the roof down: Bentley is launching the new car in both coupe GT and convertible GTC guise at the same time. We tried both. The convertible is heavier, with a kerb weight of 2636kg compared with the coupe’s 2459kg, and as you’d expect you can feel a little less torsional rigidity in the drop-top version, but not dramatically so: it’s a composed and together machine. And on these roads, it’s all the better to drink in the scenery; being a sun-seeking convertible suits the Conti’s character just as much as being a capsule-like luxury coupe.

Bentley Continental GT – side14

This is a comprehensive revision of the previous Continental GT rather than a clean-sheet replacement; Bentley says that around 68 per cent of components are new, with the new 400-volt architecture a key enabler for the hybridised platform’s abilities.  

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Much of the interior is recognisable from before, with new digital displays and trim. Quality is still superb; it’s a standout-special cabin, and a core part of the Conti’s appeal. The party-piece rotating dash is still an option, too. The seats – which include ‘wellness’ options for massage and ventilation functions – are a remarkable piece of engineering in themselves, although, like the previous car, I wish the driver’s seat could be set a bit lower.

As a Grand Tourer, the new Continental has all of the strengths of its predecessor – apart, that is, from some of its luggage space, since the hybrid system’s battery has eaten into boot space. Otherwise, it’s made the car faster, widened its breadth of abilities, and potentially opened the car up to a wider range of customers thanks to – for the first time for the Continental GT – relatively friendly BIK tax rates. 

Bentley Continental GT – front14

It still has the same continent-crossing comfort, sense of presence, and an enjoyable soundtrack: the V8 is a truly characterful engine and the hybrid powertrain is integrated in such a way as to expand the car’s repertoire rather than restrict it. With more exposure to the GT at higher speeds, perhaps the increased weight will make itself known – this is a 2.5-tonne car after all. But on this first impression, hybrid power suits the Continental.

Price and rivals

Bentley doesn’t name-check rivals directly but the Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari Roma are referenced as competitors. Both have a more overtly sporting approach, sitting closer to ‘sports car’ than ‘GT’ on a sliding scale; the Bentley feels closer to a more traditional long-distance grand tourer. There’s also the Maserati GranTurismo, a truly practical GT albeit one that can’t hold a candle to the Bentley’s interior design and cabin quality.

Price has increased by around £15,000 over the previous Conti GT. At launch, the GT Speed costs £236,600 and the GTC Speed £259,500 – significantly more than the Maserati and Aston, and more too than the Ferrari Roma at the time of writing.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2003-2010): the car that saved Bentley
Original Bentley Continental GT
Features

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2003-2010): the car that saved Bentley

The Bentley Continental GT is now exclusively hybrid V8-powered. We revisit the original W12, the car that changed Bentley forever
27 Sep 2024
Bentley Continental GT review
Bentley Continental GT – action
In-depth reviews

Bentley Continental GT review

It’s about the most capable GT on sale, plus few modern cars are more opulent and cosseting with their own unique appeal
3 Feb 2023
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner to adopt Speed-spec W12 engine
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 – front quarter
News

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner to adopt Speed-spec W12 engine

Flagship Mulliner Continental GT variant to pick up extra horsepower and eLSD from the Speed
21 Jun 2022
Bentley breaks production car Pikes Peak record
Continental GT Pikes Peak record - front
News

Bentley breaks production car Pikes Peak record

Bentley has backed up its Pikes Peak success with Rhys Millen piloting a Conti GT to the production car record
1 Jul 2019
2019 Bentley Continental GT V8 review
Bentley Continental GT V8 review - front
Reviews

2019 Bentley Continental GT V8 review

The driver’s choice amongst the Bentley range and a superb all-round grand tourer
28 Jun 2019
Bentley Continental GT V8 revealed
Bentley Continental GT V8 - front quarter
News

Bentley Continental GT V8 revealed

Bentley's revealed details of the new V8-powered Continental GT
18 Mar 2019
Bentley preparing celebratory ‘Blower’
Bentley Continental GT Number 9 by Mulliner
News

Bentley preparing celebratory ‘Blower’

Special model built to celebrate firm’s centenary year
4 Mar 2019
New Bentley Continental GT Convertible
News

New Bentley Continental GT Convertible

The new 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible arrives to take on the Aston Martin DB11 Volante
27 Nov 2018
2018 Bentley Continental GT revealed
News

2018 Bentley Continental GT revealed

New Conti is longer, lighter and sleeker than the old car, and packed with features to surprise and delight
12 Sep 2017
New Bentley Continental Supersports review
Reviews

New Bentley Continental Supersports review

Sensationally fast and surprisingly fun to drive
14 Feb 2017
700bhp Bentley Continental GT Supersports to be announced
News

700bhp Bentley Continental GT Supersports to be announced

Bentley has released a new video showing at its most extreme model yet
5 Jan 2017
Skip advert
Advertisement
Bentley Continental Supersports announced
News

Bentley Continental Supersports announced

With 700bhp and 750lb ft of torque, the Supersports is the ultimate variant of the long-running Continental GT
5 Jan 2017
Bentley Continental GT review
In-depth reviews

Bentley Continental GT review

A great grand tourer but definitely no sports car
17 Aug 2016
Bentley Continental GT review - performance and luxury from grand tourer
Bentley Continental GT coupe

Bentley Continental GT review - performance and luxury from grand tourer

A great grand tourer but definitely no sports car
17 Aug 2016
Bentley Continental GT3: The most unlikely racing car?
Features

Bentley Continental GT3: The most unlikely racing car?

An opportunity to watch the GT3-spec Conti GT at Silverstone shows just what's possible with the right engineering…
18 May 2016
Bentley Continental GT Speed Black Edition goes on sale
News

Bentley Continental GT Speed Black Edition goes on sale

GT Speed gets engine updates for even better performance, while new Black Edition expands options for owners
4 Apr 2016
Bentley Continental GT Speed Breitling Jet
News

Bentley Continental GT Speed Breitling Jet

Terrifying flight with display team pilot is prelude to handover of the keys to Bentley's special edition
30 Jun 2015
Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur facelift pictures
News

Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur facelift pictures

Power upgrades, a new look exterior and more
17 Feb 2015
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible review
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible red
Reviews

2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible review

The new Convertible version of the Bentley Continental GT Speed boasts four seats and a 202mph top speed. We review it
20 Jan 2015
Bentley Continental GT3-R review
Reviews

Bentley Continental GT3-R review

Lighter, faster, stiffer - the 572bhp GT3-R is the most extreme Bentley yet, but can it cut it as a truly great drivers' car?
31 Dec 2014
Bentley Continental GT V8 in Croatia: video | evo DIARIES
Videos

Bentley Continental GT V8 in Croatia: video | evo DIARIES

Henry Catchpole takes you behind the scenes of the recent Bentley Continental GT V8 feature in his latest diary video
17 Dec 2014
2012 Bentley Continental GT V8 review
2012 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe
Reviews

2012 Bentley Continental GT V8 review

The V8 powered Bentley Continental GT offers similar performance to the 6-litre W12, but with vastly better mpg and a lower price. A winner?
16 Dec 2014
Talking point: Bentley Continental GT3-R, would you?
News

Talking point: Bentley Continental GT3-R, would you?

Would you choose Bentley's race-inspired Continental GT3-R over its rivals? We want to hear your thoughts
5 Nov 2014
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content