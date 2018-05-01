Bentley Continental GT (Mk3, 2018 - 2024) review – ultimate luxury meets performance

The W12 can only be specified in the Speed and Mulliner models with identical 650bhp power figures; the 626bhp base GT W12 that was available at launch is now no longer an option, and all variants are available as both coupe and open-top Convertible body styles.

There’s also a range of different option packages that cover aesthetic or technology upgrades. If the chrome brightwork is too strong you can spec the Blackline option, and for those wanting additional carbonfibre (on a 2000kg-plus GT) there’s the ‘Styling Specification’. For those wanting a little more opulence inside the cabin there’s also the ‘Knurled Specification’.

As of 2023, the base GT V8 now only just slips under £200,000, rising to just over £220,000 for the Speed and just under £260,000 for the Mulliner. Convertibles are generally priced £20,000-25,000 more than the equivalent coupe. At its most expensive, a W12-powered Mulliner Convertible will set you back £283,500 basic, with plenty of headroom to tip that over the £300,000 mark with only a few option boxes ticked.

The Continental GT’s most obvious rival is the Aston Martin DB11. It, too, is available with a choice of engines - V8 and V12 - and in coupe and convertible forms, but makes do with a more condensed model range. It’s also more of a 2+2, with limited space inside compared to the more commodious Bentley. The DBS is a considerably more powerful and focused competitor, but is also priced well above even the most opulent Continental GTs.

Ferrari’s Roma takes the GT reins from the late GTC4 Lusso, and while it is quite a bit smaller and more focused than the Continental GT, it’s a remarkable car and likely takes the top spot in the GT class if, like us, driving excitement is a more important consideration than ultimate luxury.

Look outside the limitations of a traditional GT and it’s clear the class hasn’t so much diminished as diversified. Replacing the traditional two-door coupe shape are new high-priced SUVs and low-slung four-door coupes that try to pair the notion of a Grand Tourer with more versatility. Mercedes-Benz will not replace the S-class Coupe with a new generation, instead the AMG GT 4-Door partially fills that space. The new SL is also a potential rival with its two compact rear seats.

Porsche’s own Panamera could also be deemed a more versatile GT in its high-spec Turbo S models, while BMW’s M8 Competition does approach the base price of a Continental GT, but takes things in a much more sporting direction.