MST Mk1 Sports is a more affordable less extreme Ford Escort recreation

Costing a tenth of most made-new classics, the MST Mk1 Sports is comparatively accessible

by: Ethan Jupp
8 Jul 2025
MST Ford Escort front

MST, the creator of wonderful blister-arched, tricked-out Ford Escort Mk1 and Mk2 recreations has recognised and filled a gap in the market: one for a more affordable, less extreme model that goes back to basics. This is the MST Mk1 Sports and it could be yours for Cayman GTS money.

> MST Mk1 2024 review – £174,000 Ford Escort recreation driven

The car is inspired by the narrow arched Ford Advanced Vehicle Operations and Rally Sports road cars of the 1960s and 1970s but is a brand new chassis manufactured by MST, with AVO-style strengthening from the off. The Mk1 Sports features choice upgrades without going to the extremes that inform the £170k+ price of its other models. It also vastly undercuts anything you can get from the likes of the Ford-backed Boreham Motorworks – it's not far off a quarter of the price of Boreham's Escort Mk1 RS. Though the amount of off-the-shelf hardware in the MST versus the bespoke componentry of the Boreham, not to mention the actual 'Ford Escort' naming rights Boreham have that MST technically don't, will inform that difference significantly.

The 2-litre twin-cam engine produces 180bhp and features Jenvey throttle bodies with fuel injection. It puts its power to the Atlas axle via a five-speed manual transmission and ATB torque biasing differential. The suspension set-up consists of adjustable sport dampers with anti-roll bars, while the brakes are four-pistons at the front with vented discs. These are shrouded in 13-inch four-spoke alloy wheels.

MST Ford Escort rear

On the inside it’s road-focused, with reclining sports seats, a rear bench and a suede-trimmed steering wheel. Should you want, an in-car entertainment pack and even an alarm and tracker pack are available. You can go further down the competition car route if you want, with an optional alloy sumo guard, a strut brace, twin- or quad-spot lamps and minilite wheels.

The Sports models will be available in both Mk1 and Mk2 guises, albeit with both using the 180bhp engine and five-speed transmission. Just 25 of each are to be built, with a base price of £74,500 before local taxes for each.

