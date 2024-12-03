Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Ford Escort RS is returning as a 10,000rpm £295k continuation

Boreham Motorworks’ ‘continumod’ RS is a 1960s Mk1 Escort engineered and manufactured to 21st century standards – and a reimagined RS200 is next

by: James Taylor
30 May 2025
Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort RS19

This gleaming green Escort Mk1 RS is a reinterpretation of the 1960s original, engineered and manufactured to 2025 standards. Just don’t call it a restomod. Its creators, Boreham Motorworks, describe it as a ‘continumod’. Officially licensed by the Ford Motor Company, each from-scratch new-build RS will have a continuation Escort chassis number. The new cars are built to the dimensions of a ’60s race-spec Escort RS but will possess a far more rigid structure, be produced to the standards and tolerances of a modern-day mainstream manufacturer, and be homologated for small-series production.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That differentiates the Boreham Escort from cars such as the (excellent) MST Mk1 driven in evo 319, which is a different take on the concept in that it’s officially not a Ford Escort but a brand-new car built from brand-new parts, with each car individually approved for road legality.

> Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition 2025 review – the ultimate reborn classic fast Ford?

Only 150 new Escorts will be built, to be sold worldwide. The price of present-day quality, Ford’s seal of approval and the chance to buy what promises to be a brand-new, better-than-original Mk1 Escort in 2025 is high: customers will pay £295,000 per car, before personalisation options. Nonetheless, Boreham says sales of the entire scheduled run have been oversubscribed by double the allocation ahead of production starting this autumn.

Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort RS19

Its reimagined RS200, which will be revealed in the autumn, will be less of a replica, more of a spiritual successor, with a modernised design. Further re-engineered, reimagined Ford models are planned to follow.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Visiting Boreham’s Coventry design and engineering base to view both Escort and RS200 – albeit largely as renders (as shown here), CAD files and through the medium of a 3D headset in the design studio – is a thoroughly 21st century experience. The first physical Escort prototypes are currently in the final phase of construction.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Boreham Motorworks – named after Ford Motorsport’s former HQ in Boreham, Essex, where, amongst others, the original RS200 rally cars were run from – is a subdivision of the wider DRVN Automotive group, which owns a number of automotive design, engineering and retail companies in the UK (including Koenigsegg’s London dealership). Part of its portfolio is what used to be Penso: a design and engineering consultancy in Coventry with numerous high-profile projects to its name, including developing the manufacturing of the aero surfaces for the AMG GT Black Series and engineering Jaguar’s C‑X75 hypercar prototypes.

Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 front19

This background enables Boreham to produce the new Escort almost entirely in-house, from design (led by former Jaguar Land Rover design director Wayne Burgess), through production engineering, chassis dynamics and beyond to completion. In total, DRVN employs 200 designers, engineers and craftspeople. The Coventry R&D centre looks after initial design, engineering, building prototypes and creating tooling, before handover to production at various facilities. Peak production across the DRVN group is planned to be 300-400 vehicles a year, including the Ford models.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

‘There’s no existing CAD data for the Mk1 Escort,’ Burgess tells us. ‘We scanned an Escort Mexico and others and found that no two cars are quite the same…’ Given that Boreham’s aim is to create a repeatable OEM-grade car, homologated for European small-series production with mandated pedestrian- and side-impact requirements, that presents a real challenge. ‘We’re packaging things that weren’t on the original, such as air-conditioning,’ he adds. ‘It basically needs to be a TARDIS.’

Advertisement - Article continues below

Sitting inside the Escort (virtually via 3D goggles), you find yourself behind a deep-dished steering wheel with all the slim-pillared visibility you’d expect of a ’60s car and a neat interior with modern but sympathetically integrated switchgear, plus the option of smartphone connectivity.

Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 interior19

The Boreham car will feature a different rear suspension layout from the original RS’s live axle and leaf springs, which means engineering new cross-members as well as routing for a new exhaust system, for example, all within a wheelbase of no more than 2.7m. Ride quality is said to strike a compromise between that of a rose-jointed race car and a modern saloon. Customers should expect a relatively raw driving experience, however: DRVN’s slogan is ‘peak analogue’ and there will be no power steering, ABS or traction control. The target kerb weight, with lightweight options such as magnesium wheels fitted, is 800kg.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Customers have a choice of two engines: a 182bhp fuel-injected 1845cc version of the original twin-cam four-cylinder matched to a four-speed straight-cut gearbox, or the extra-cost option of a new 2.1-litre 295bhp four capable of revving to 10,000rpm and accompanied by a five-speed gearbox. Both adhere to modern emissions regulations and are covered by the car’s two-year/20,000-mile warranty.

Advertisement - Article continues below

DRVN does have a true-to-the-term restomod project under its auspices, too, separate from the Boreham cars: the 355 by Evoluto, a re-engineered version of the Ferrari F355, each example created from an original Ferrari donor vehicle with a planned production run of 55 cars. The work going into the Evoluto gives some more clues as to the engineering standards that will be applied to the Boreham Fords. For example, carbon-composite elements are integrated into the original F355’s bodyshell, giving it a 23 per cent increase in torsional rigidity. Only the roof and rear buttresses remain steel.

Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 front19

Many original F355 components are no longer available, including the wheel bearings. DRVN has designed a new flanged hub to be compatible with the original mechanical wheel-speed sensor for the ABS. Likewise, many F355s’ anti-roll linkages have become significantly worn due to age and need replacing, so DRVN has designed backward-compatible components that are 165g lighter.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Technical details for the RS200, meanwhile, are yet to be formally announced, including its powertrain. While its design is also still to be revealed, it’s a contemporary treatment of the original car’s lines, with a similarly smart but minimal interior to the Escort. Its dimensions remain compact, similar to those of a Porsche 911.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Boreham’s licensing deal with Ford will extend to further nameplates, but the company says it will concentrate only on European Ford models; it won’t seek to compete with the established scene around modified Mustangs and other Stateside models. What will follow the RS200 is yet to be confirmed.

Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 front19

DRVN also owns Alan Mann Racing, the historic racing outfit closely linked with Ford in the ’60s. The company says AMR will become Boreham’s ‘in-house’ performance division, so it’s logical to expect track-spec cars to follow the road-legal Escort and RS200. Given AMR’s historic connection to motorsport models such as the Ford GT40 and F3L, it would also seem likely that such cars will be figuring in DRVN’s designers’ thoughts.

Restomod or ‘continumod’, it’s easy to become blasé about yet another re-engineered reimagining of a classic car. However, DRVN’s ability to create a from-scratch new car largely in-house, with Ford’s blessing, gives it something of a USP.  How seriously we should be taking this new enterprise will ultimately be confirmed when we drive the Escort RS in the coming months, but for now there’s plenty of reason to believe that it could be the most exciting Ford-badged car launched this decade.

This story was first featured in evo issue 333.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Driving ’80s performance car icons, from the Peugeot 205 GTI to the Ferrari Testarossa – car pictures of the week
evo&#039;s ’80s performance car test
Features

Driving ’80s performance car icons, from the Peugeot 205 GTI to the Ferrari Testarossa – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we revisit six staple performance cars of the 1980s on some of the best roads in the UK – these are our favourite…
18 May 2025
Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition 2025 review – the ultimate reborn classic fast Ford?
Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 – front
Reviews

Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition 2025 review – the ultimate reborn classic fast Ford?

The latest product of Boreham Motorworks’ continued restomod work with the Escort is the 795kg Alan Mann 68 Edition. It’s fabulous.
4 May 2025
New Porsche 911 by Singer with a little help from Red Bull and Cosworth
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe reimagined by Singer – front
News

New Porsche 911 by Singer with a little help from Red Bull and Cosworth

The latest reimagined Porsche 911 to come out of Singer is a G-series wide-body tribute, using Red Bull and Cosworth knowhow
2 May 2025
This 1950s MG is the ultimate sleeper with Porsche 911 GT3 power-to-weight
Frontline MGA Factory Edition
News

This 1950s MG is the ultimate sleeper with Porsche 911 GT3 power-to-weight

UK-based firm Frontline has launched the MGA Factory Edition, giving the 1950s British sports car the performance it deserves
9 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£15k off the price of a new Porsche 911
Porsche 911 deal 2025
News

£15k off the price of a new Porsche 911

A base 911 might now cost over £100k, but there are sturdily-optioned examples already built that you won’t pay any more for
29 May 2025
The new BMW M2 CS could be another all-time great M car
BMW M2 CS – front
News

The new BMW M2 CS could be another all-time great M car

BMW has applied the CS treatment to the G87 M2 – if it’s anything like its predecessor, it’ll be sensational
27 May 2025
A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame
Giamaro Katla – front
News

A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame

Modena-based Giamaro Automobili has launched the Katla – a bespoke, quad-turbo V12 hypercar with nearly 1000bhp more than Ferrari’s F80…
27 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content