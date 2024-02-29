Road-going Jaguar C-X75 one-off realises the stillborn hypercar's potential

Callum has revisited the Jaguar C-X75, building the ultimate version of the stillborn hypercar as a bespoke commission, with an all-new interior, working active aero and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The C-X75 is, for supercar and hypercar enthusiasts, the one that got away. It’s the car that would have made the ‘Holy Trinity’ of the Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, and McLaren P1 a quaternity. None were more upset by its cancellation than Ian Callum, for whom the car would have been a career crown jewel.

Though it never reached production, it did find fame as the villain car for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. It is out of these rag-tag V8-powered prototypes (the production car was supposed to use an advanced Williams-developed four-cylinder hybrid) that the road going C-X75 has been realised.

And Callum, Ian Callum’s design and engineering outfit, has obliged. While it had previously prepared one of the stunt cars for road use, that was in effect a minimum compliance car, with emissions equipment, mirrors, lights and so on for IVA certification.

Here we have what Callum calls the ‘ultimate C-X75 commission’ that goes ‘beyond the core practicalities of readying the C-X75 for road use’. From a total repaint and correction of shutlines, to a new transmission, to a refined and retrimmed interior, it’s potentially as close as we’ll get to seeing what the production Jaguar C-X75 could have been.

While the IVA-certified car was stunt car number 007, this is car 001. Callum claims that over 1000 hours of work has gone into getting the car to look as it does now, from stripping and painting it (Willow Green, if you’re curious), to getting all the bodywork to sit together as you’d expect on a brand new supercar, rather than a stunt car with quick release latches.