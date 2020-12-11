'In quicker corners the P1’s balance shifts. Suddenly the front end is nailed down and it’s the rear struggling to keep up. More than once I roll into a turn at the top end of third and sense the tail starting to come around sharply. It’s a wicked surprise and sends a flush of heat down my neck. This thing is serious. I’d love to say I learnt to trust the car and use the pointiness to glide it through quicker turns with minimal steering lock, but I’d be lying.

'Sliding a P1 out of slower turns is one thing, letting it dance on the edge at high speed is something else and best left to the racetrack. Even so, it’s a trait that befits this car’s wild character. Remember when Formula 1 switched to the new hybrid era and for just a couple of races the drivers and teams couldn’t get to grips with the cars? The raw energy contained within was tangible, almost spilling over. That’s the P1. I can’t think of another supercar that feels quite so untamed.' – Jethro Bovingdon, who revisited the P1 in the Alps in evo 276

McLaren P1 values and buying guide

Like many of its ultra-high-end ilk, the P1 never really lost money after it went on sale at £866,000 in 2013. By 2020 the cars were touching the million mark and as of 2026, prices are still in this ballpark, though some have gone for more – the auction record for a standard P1 is nearly £2 million, while one sold at auction for $1.6 million in 2021, around £1.2 million at the time. P1 GTRs can go for a lot more, particularly if they’ve been converted for road use by Lanzante – the car launched at nearly £2 million in 2015, and while today’s figures start around £1.7 million, asking prices nearer £3 million aren’t unusual.

Mechanically speaking the P1’s V8 will need similar attention to that of other contemporary McLarens. There's now also a 4-litre upgrade available from Cosworth. It's the car’s electrical components however that need special attention. Some owners have reported battery failure, with replacement with an upgraded unit now an easy six-figure bill. Brake life is theoretically just about indefinite and pads last a long time too, but will need eventual replacement. Tyres have much shorter lives, especially on track; it’s not unusual for owners to switch to Michelin tyres from the Pirellis that McLaren originally recommended.

The P1’s body panels are replaceable, though you’ll probably want to avoid dinging one. Avoiding scraping the front splitter and rear diffuser is more difficult, with both referenced almost as running costs on owner forums, and each with substantial five-figure replacement bills.

Specs