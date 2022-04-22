Mercedes-Benz EQS 2025 review – electric S-class takes aim at the BMW i7

Planning the first all-electric Mercedes-Benz S-class probably felt like a liberating moment. Engineers were given a blank sheet of paper on which to create the blueprint for an electric version of the most successful and consistently unbeatable luxury saloon car ever sold. An electric S-class built upon its own bespoke platform, with battery and motor technology that promises the holy grail of EVs: strong performance and a long range. The opportunity to integrate driving aid technology like never before, take interior luxury and functionality to another level. Essentially, the brief was to redefine the luxury saloon car.

In reality, this liberating mandate is also an impossible one to pull off, because quite simply, the EQS isn’t on a par with an S-class. Sorry Mercedes. Design is subjective, of course, but the EQS looks a dud in every one of its forms. It lacks the presence of a flagship Mercedes, wears a nondescript face, it looks cheap and confused, neither being a traditional three-box saloon design as per the S-class, nor an on-trend EV hatch – the old school bonnet-mounted three-pointed star emblem is a nice touch, but this doesn’t exactly solve its fundamental flaws. It has the appearance of a car that no one on the design team could figure out how to give it an identity. So they didn’t.

However, there is method behind the design, because EV’s live and die by their aerodynamic properties, so what the EQS lacks in statesman-like presence like that of an S-class, it makes up for by being considerably slippier through the air and therefore more efficient – its 0.20 drag coefficient making it, according to Merc, the world’s most aerodynamic car. Given the range it can achieve, we believe it.