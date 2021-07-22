Mercedes-Benz - and plenty of others - has a long history of calling its S-class the best car in the world. Taking as read that there are horses for courses when it comes to cars, the S-class’s place as a standard-setting flagship, both in its class and as a vessel for introducing new technologies across all Mercedes-Benz vehicles, is well known.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Particular appreciation has been felt for the S-class over the last couple of years during this W223 generation, in light of Mercedes’ own attempt to usurp it with the hapless electric EQS. Even almost five years on from its 2021 introduction (not to mention almost 54 years since the breed was first introduced), it still strikes all the right notes, as we’ve been finding out.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Strong range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrain options

PHEV models are c/250kg heavier…

… but sport over 60 miles of claimed electric range

Due to Merc’s aggressive electrification strategy with the similarly sized, but completely separate and slightly limp EQS, it does without any all-electric variants, instead sticking with combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid models across the range. Though the next generation S-class is expected to feature an electric model that replaces the EQS.