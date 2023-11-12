Mercedes-AMG GT 63 2024 review – is AMG’s coupe finally a Porsche 911 beater?

The first Mercedes-AMG GT was a curious beast, positioned between a GT car and a super-sports car it struggled to decide what it wanted to be, a schizophrenic torn between wanting to take on everything from an Aston Martin DB11 to a Porsche’s 911 Turbo and everything in between. As impossible tasks go, the original AMG GT had one. So now there’s a new one that includes a pair of optional 911-esque rear seats and an increase in size of the boot, two core customer requests, which means it’s longer and higher but the same width as the old car (the GT S not the wider GT C). At 1970kg it’s also 180kg heavier, much of this down to the now standard fitment of 4Matic+ four-wheel drive and enough upgrades to the chassis hardware and software to make an engineer's head spin in excitement. > The Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance is the most powerful SL ever That four-wheel drive system, which hooks up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that's no longer rear-mounted to free up boot capacity, spends the majority of its time sending drive to the rear 21-inch wheels, with 50 percent of the drive capable of being sent to the front axle. Noise and emission regulations means the NASCAR soundtrack is banished, from the outside at least as a microphone within the exhaust system pumps as much noise back to the cabin as possible, albeit all rather synthetically.

The GT’s body, minus opening items such as doors, weighs 270kg and weight distribution is now 54/46, where it was previously a 46/54 split. Multi-link front and rear suspension includes active dampers that are hydraulically linked across the chassis (if the offside front damper is under compression, the nearside rear will be in rebound), an active anti-roll bar system, rear-wheel steering, an electric-limited slip rear differential and that four-wheel drive system. It comes together to deliver quite the performance, although selecting the correct drive mode is crucial. 11 In Comfort and Sport the GT still portrays elements of its predecessor’s aloofness and is a far softer and benign GT car than it was before and is all the better for it. Some tyre noise resonates around the cockpit but there’s a mellowness to how it flows, an easy going approach where previously it would dart for an apex before falling over itself. Now there’s a fluidity to low and medium speed driving, a suppleness to its behaviour. Where the new GT ups the ante over the former is when you dial the modes up. Sport+ locks everything down, but rather than turning the chassis into a bobsled it adds precision and alertness. There’s more weight to the steering, more at an attempt to suggest feel rather than anything else, but it suits the GT when you begin to hustle it along. The front end, which thanks to the driver positioned 20cm further forward in the cabin, no longer feels like a distant relative, but a much closer companion and dives into the corner with far more conviction. Although there’s plenty of grip from the Michelin Pilot S 5 tyre you still find yourself making small adjustments to judge the level of purchase the tyres have with the surface.

With only up to 50 percent of the engine’s torque fed to the front axle the new GT always feels a resolutely rear-driven car, driving through a turn and exiting with a squat from the rear. In Race mode the step up feels similar to when you go from Comfort to Sport rather than Sport to Sport+. It is angrier, sharper, more edgy but not to the point of snappy. It never feels anything but planted. And even across shockingly bad broken tarmac the stiffer damper settings remain calm and controlled rather than brittle and back breaking; it’s an impressive performance. Less impressive is the car’s rear-wheel steering, which below 62mph turns in the opposite direction to the front axle and in the same direction above that speed. But on a number of occasions when turning in to a corner there was what felt like a delay in the rear axle’s reaction; at the last second as you pass the apex and unwind steering lock the rear would throw in a couple of degrees of opposite rotation unsettling the car as the tail shimmied across the surface. It behaves similarly when you brake deep into a corner, come off the brake and apply the required level of steering angle with rear overcompensating, unsettling the car and at times requiring some corrective interaction. It feels like the e-diff, which you can feel constantly working away as the torque load spreads across the axle, is out of sync with the rear-wheel steering, the former leading the charge and not allowing the latter to interject until the last minute. 11 It was a characteristic that only manifested itself in Comfort and Sport, and in the more dynamic settings there’s linearity and fluidity in how the GT 63 tackles a road. It’s not a car that takes well to being hustled, but it’s willingness to change direction with directness and immediacy that belies its size and heft, remain settled and under total control is testament to the work AMG’s engineers have undertaken to inject the personality and character the GT was lacking before. Even the ESP system is an invisible driving aid rather than a nannying inconvenience, designed to support you as you push it nips away hidden in the background, rather than throwing a security blanket over proceedings when you start to explore the limits.