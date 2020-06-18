Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.1, 2020 - 2024) review – Stuttgart’s supercar slayer

Whether it’s the single turbo that found its way onto the 1973 3-litre, the pair of blowers Porsche squeezed into the 993’s engine bay, or the water-cooled powerhouse of an engine that kept the 996 and 997 models ahead of the pack, whatever the capacity or the turbo count, the engine has always been the focal point of every 911 Turbo. And the 992 is no different.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Deep down, the 992.1 Turbo’s flat-six motor can trace its roots to the MA2 3-litre turbocharged engine Porsche fitted to the 992.1 Carrera and Carrera S models, but the similarities soon end. An increase in bore size from 91mm to 102mm pushes capacity to 3.8 litres. The charge-air cooling system was also redesigned and incorporates a larger charge cooler, while an entirely new air intake system features twice as many air intakes (four) than the previous model, increasing the flow of cooled air into the system.

The two larger, variable geometry turbochargers are mounted symmetrically with turbine and compressor wheels 55mm and 61mm in respective size. There’s also a more efficient exhaust system. It all comes together to produce 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque, which, as the case has been since 1995, arrives at all four wheels.

It’s been over 15 years since you’ve been able to have a 911 Turbo S with a manual gearbox, and ignoring Porsche’s expensive, limited-run 992 Sport Classic, that’s still and will always be the case. The 992.1’s fitted with Porsche’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission, with a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system capable of sending up to 369lb ft to the front axle, should needs must.

Since 2014 Porsche’s flagship 911 has been equipped with Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA), seen on everything from 718 models through to the Taycan. The 992 Turbo S received a further development of this system. Three active elements include two flaps – one each positioned in the front air intakes – that continuously adjust to provide the required level of cooling air to the engine’s radiators.