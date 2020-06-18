Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Reviews

Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.1, 2020 - 2024) review – Stuttgart’s supercar slayer

With a new 911 Turbo on the horizon, all eyes turn to the outgoing model that stood out as a rarity in the model’s recent lineage – a 911 Turbo that was easy to love

by: Stuart Gallagher, Ethan Jupp
27 Aug 2025
Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL – front tracking22
Evo rating
  • Engine and chassis perfectly synced; a 911 Turbo with the power to engage
  • Legislation has damaged its vocal chords

evo verdict

Ever since the majority of the Porsche 911 range went turbocharged, the 911 Turbo has been subject to a more critical eye. Because what was once the 911 Turbo’s raison d’etre, its party piece, the basis for its very name, appeared whistling and whooshing under the deck lid of a base 911 Carrera and all other 911s besides the GT3. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Long-serving it might have been but in order for the 911 Turbo not to be seen as surplus to requirements, beyond fortifying Porsche’s profit margins and model range oneupmanship, it needed to evolve to fully fill the pseudo supercar shoes it had always been half in and half out of. For the 992 generation, evolve it did. The result was the most advanced, capable, well-rounded and satisfying driver’s 911 Turbo for many years. It absolutely stood comparison with more exotic rivals with higher price points. 

There wasn’t much a 911 Turbo couldn’t do incredibly well. The 992 Turbo S is potentially the first 911 Turbo of the base Carrera's turbocharged era to feel truly distinct, with the most overt personality since the 993 Turbo of the late ’90s. It feels like a 911 Turbo with a purpose, besides being a nice contributor to the Porsche profit line. It’s this standard that the 992.2 Turbo S needs to maintain or exceed when it arrives on sale.

Engine gearbox and technical highlights

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL – engine22
  • 3.8-litre unit is based on the Carrera’s 3-litre 
  • 641bhp and 590lb ft (Turbo S), 580bhp and 553lb ft (Turbo)
  • PDCC, rear steering and ceramic brakes standard (on the Turbo S)
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Long term tests
Reviews

Whether it’s the single turbo that found its way onto the 1973 3-litre, the pair of blowers Porsche squeezed into the 993’s engine bay, or the water-cooled powerhouse of an engine that kept the 996 and 997 models ahead of the pack, whatever the capacity or the turbo count, the engine has always been the focal point of every 911 Turbo. And the 992 is no different.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Deep down, the 992.1 Turbo’s flat-six motor can trace its roots to the MA2 3-litre turbocharged engine Porsche fitted to the 992.1 Carrera and Carrera S models, but the similarities soon end. An increase in bore size from 91mm to 102mm pushes capacity to 3.8 litres. The charge-air cooling system was also redesigned and incorporates a larger charge cooler, while an entirely new air intake system features twice as many air intakes (four) than the previous model, increasing the flow of cooled air into the system.

The two larger, variable geometry turbochargers are mounted symmetrically with turbine and compressor wheels 55mm and 61mm in respective size. There’s also a more efficient exhaust system. It all comes together to produce 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque, which, as the case has been since 1995, arrives at all four wheels.

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL silver – rear haunch22

It’s been over 15 years since you’ve been able to have a 911 Turbo S with a manual gearbox, and ignoring Porsche’s expensive, limited-run 992 Sport Classic, that’s still and will always be the case. The 992.1’s fitted with Porsche’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission, with a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system capable of sending up to 369lb ft to the front axle, should needs must.

Since 2014 Porsche’s flagship 911 has been equipped with Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA), seen on everything from 718 models through to the Taycan. The 992 Turbo S received a further development of this system. Three active elements include two flaps – one each positioned in the front air intakes – that continuously adjust to provide the required level of cooling air to the engine’s radiators. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Up to 43mph they manage the air flow dependent on the engine’s cooling requirement, the optimum power required by the cooling fan to do its job and also balance the aero efficiency of the aero flaps. Above this speed the aero flaps remain tightly closed except in extreme circumstances when more cooling is required. Above 80mph, however, they begin to reopen to balance the aero requirements, although priority is always given to the car’s dynamic performance, therefore when Sport, Sport+ or Wet mode is selected, or when the traction control is switched off or the spoiler raised, the flaps are fully open.

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL silver – badge22

Additional aero improvements to the 992 included a larger effective area for the quicker adaptive front spoiler to work with. The active rear wing, which weighs 400 grams less than its predecessor, also has an eight per cent larger surface area.

It also has more operating positions, with ‘eco’ allowing the wing to be in its most drag-efficient position over a wider speed window to improve fuel consumption. ‘Performance II’ position has a reduced angle of drag above 161mph, therefore reducing the load on the rear tyres and preventing the need to increase the tyre pressures. The third new position is when the Wet driving mode is selected, where the wing is fully extended but with no angle introduced, resulting in increased rear-end stability.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also an air brake that’s activated when you need to call upon the full stopping power of its 410mm (front) and 390mm (rear) carbon-ceramic discs, which feature ten-piston calipers on the front axle, behind staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control active suspension is standard, so too rear-axle steering.

Performance, ride and handling

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL silver – front22
  • Astonishing performance and capability
  • Real depth, linearity and fluidity to its dynamics
  • A 911 Turbo that finally feels at home in the lineup

What does this mean against the clock? Zero to 62mph is two-tenths quicker than it was in the 991.2 Turbo S at 2.7sec, while maximum speed remains at 205mph. It’s unheard of to launch a 911 Turbo S off the line and not to be attacked by every superlative cliche referencing speed and acceleration. But this 992.1 Turbo S is something else, blending near subsonic GT2 RS performance with the surefootedness and confidence that Turbos have always offered. Well, the four-wheel-drive cars at least.

It’s easy to focus on the straight-line speed, so savage is the Turbo S when you select launch mode and let it go. With 641bhp and 1640kg there are more powerful and lighter cars out there, but it’s how the S gets off the line that has you tightening your grip as your cheeks flap around your chops no matter how tightly clenched your jaws are. This easy access to instant speed has most recently required you to be behind the wheel of a McLaren product. Woking’s elite still defy the laws of acceleration, but the Turbo S isn’t far behind.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Where the 992.1 Turbo S stands out beyond its ability to deliver you 200 metres further down the road in half the time than you had initially anticipated it would take, is how it deals with sections of roads that aren’t arrow-straight. 

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL silver – rear slide22

For all the brutal performance Porsche has extracted from its new Turbo it has also installed a deep layer of finesse to the car’s powertrain and chassis. Energy continues to fizz through it but it’s no longer at the cost of only being able to exploit the performance generated when the circumstances present themself.

The increased capacity of the Carrera-based flat-six provides the new Turbo with a crisper, more reactive throttle response. It renders most turbo lag unnoticeable and the uncomfortable wait while the PDK gearbox shuffles down the ratios after a heavy prod from your right foot is all but eradicated.

Its chassis also no longer pummels the surface into submission, rather it behaves in a more linear fashion as it reacts to your inputs. It doesn’t float across the tarmac like a McLaren, but its composure and the reassurance and confidence this brings highlights how much of a fight the previous-generation car could put up when asked to do the same. The new Turbo very quickly makes its once unbeatable predecessor come up short.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also more control and texture to the steering, allowing you to get into, through and out of the corner both quicker and more smoothly. It’s more settled across inconsistent cambers than before, is less prone to being distracted by crowns in the road and no longer thumps across expansion joints. And despite those gargantuan 21-inch 315/30 rear tyres you can hear yourself think across harsh road surfaces.

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL – front tracking22

Fewer, if any, multiple inputs are needed to coerce the 992 through an apex, it’s calmer in its feedback when you push it and more confidence inspiring as a result. Which of course means it’s much quicker across the ground than you’re expecting, despite the badge on its tail. It’s a 911 Turbo S that converses with you in a way none of its predecessors has been able to do.

In essence the 992.1 Turbo S felt like a 911 Turbo that finally found somewhere to park in the 911 hierarchy. The constant evolution of the Carrera line-up and the focus placed on the GT models has left the Turbo a little lost for a while there. It always had the performance to match the latter but has occasionally come up short compared to the engagement and finesse of both. If you owned a Carrera GTS and wanted a step up but a GT3 wasn’t your bag, the Turbo for many offered the performance leap but brought little else to the table to warrant the cost.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The the 992 however, the Turbo felt a natural step up from the Carrera line-up for those who didn’t want the cut slicks and wings of a GT car. It offered a clearer, more distinct character and experience that others in the line-up couldn’t match – it was the most complete of its type in the model’s 50-year history. Its successor, the 992.2 911 Turbo S, is shortly to arrive. The 992.1 will be a tough act to follow.

Driver’s note

‘Tactility and Turbos have not always gone hand in hand, but the 992 Turbo S has a greater degree of connection than its recent predecessors, combined with a superb chassis and palpable charisma. It’s a sensational car and exactly the kind of flagship a 911 Turbo should be.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the 992 Turbo S against its 930 Turbo ancestor.

Interior and tech

Porsche 911 Turbo interior22

It’s on the inside where any 911 over and above the standard Carrera needs work in order to be distinct from the lower models. The GT3 has often been able to rely on fancy carbonfibre bucket seats, a bespoke wheel and dials, a manual shifter or a bespoke PDK selector compared to standard cars. They’re also more often the 911s that get the most customisation options, the most extroversion and the most attention from the Sonderwunsch special wishes division. The more relaxed character of the Turbo means they’re often more subtle and less distinctive.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s to say nothing of the quality. In 992 form the 911 continued its upward trajectory in terms of fit, finish and material use and the Turbo S is no exception. It’s a solid, expensive feeling device from the inside whose cabin didn’t betray its taller asking price. 

Tech wise Porsche’s infotainment system and ancillary instrument cluster screens were crisp, clear, intuitive and responsive from the word go, with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity present and correct. Like any other 911 there’s plenty of space inside, a good view out and the option to stick small people in the back, if you’ve specced rear seats – an option that eluded the GT3 Touring until the 992.2 generation car of 2025.

Prices, rivals and buying tips

Porsche 911 Turbo S rear22

At £168,900 on its introduction, rising to over £180k towards the end, the Porsche 911 Turbo S was considerably more expensive than its predecessor but priced competitively against rivals. It did get plenty of kit however – standard ceramic brakes on the Turbo S are nothing to sniff at – and was available with a range of interior and exterior option packs that range from heritage fabrics to a modern take on the iconic aero pack. 

A key and considerable rival was the Ferrari Roma, a car that almost mastered the incredibly difficult dance between being a capable grand tourer and a satisfying driver’s sports car. At the time the 911 Turbo S also faced opposition from the Audi R8 V10 Performance, Honda NSX and Aston Martin DB11 AMR but none quite matched the solidity, dependability and dynamism of the Turbo, though the Porsche couldn’t match the personality of the Audi and Aston’s effervescent multi-cylinder engines. Later into the 992.1 Turbo S's run came the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT, which in GT 63 form was positioned as a 911 Turbo alternative. And so it proved to be, with a thumping V8, deft dynamics and stylish good looks working firmly in its favour.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

On sale from 2020 until 2024, the 992.1 911 Turbo and Turbo S have now gone out of production, with the 992.2 set to take their place. A Turbo S can be had at the time of writing (August 2025) from £130k for a car with over 20,000 miles on the odometer. Approved used coupes start from around £140k.

Porsche 911 Turbo S HUL silver – front22

The standard 911 Turbo (non S) is a rarer and nominally less performant car. These can be had from £115k independently or from £130k approved used from a Porsche dealer. Note that ceramic brakes and active anti-roll bars were optional on the standard Turbo, so be sure to check the options lists of these cars closely for the most desirable specs.

Service schedules for all 992 Turbo models include major four and eight-year services among the minor two-yearly, 20,000-mile jobs. Many earlier cars will be looking at the four-year interval now, so check to see if this has been completed. It’s a four-figure job at a Porsche Centre. 

Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts have been a bugbear on older Porsches and 992.1 911 Turbos are no exception. These are a failure point to be aware of. 992 Turbos had enormous tyres (255 front, 315 rear) that in part informed their huge capability. You’ll want a car with a healthy, relatively fresh set of meats on as these are expensive to replace.

Specs

 Porsche 911 TurboPorsche 911 Turbo S
EngineFlat-six, 3745cc, twin-turboFlat-six, 3745cc, twin-turbo
Power572bhp @ 6500rpm641bhp @ 6750rpm
Torque553lb ft @ 2,250rpm-4,500rpm590lb ft @ 2500-4000rpm
Weight1640kg (354bhp/ton)1640kg (397bhp/ton)
0-62mph2.8sec2.7sec
Top speed199mph205mph
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on 911 Turbo

The new Porsche 911 Turbo (992.2) is going electrified, and we've spotted it testing
Porsche 911 Turbo spies
Spy shots

The new Porsche 911 Turbo (992.2) is going electrified, and we've spotted it testing

The 911 Turbo will receive a mid-life refresh later this year, gaining hybrid power for the first time ever. Here's an early look
25 Mar 2025
Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Classic Turbo 2024 review – the most complete restomod?
Singer 911 Turbo – front
Reviews

Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Classic Turbo 2024 review – the most complete restomod?

The 930 Turbo has remained somewhat off limits to the restomod scene, until now. Richard Meaden tests the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer – Classic T…
24 Oct 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S: all-wheel drive GTs go head-to-head
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S – front
Group tests

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S: all-wheel drive GTs go head-to-head

Has the latest 577bhp AMG GT got what it takes to challenge the mighty 641bhp 911 Turbo S as the consummate super‑GT? A coast-to-coast drive on wonder…
19 Oct 2024
The new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is a £200k tribute to the 930 Turbo
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years – front
News

The new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is a £200k tribute to the 930 Turbo

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo, and Porsche is celebrating with a limited-run 992 Turbo S
16 Aug 2024
Singer reveals new variants of its revived Porsche 911 Turbo – including a Flatnose
Singer Turbos
News

Singer reveals new variants of its revived Porsche 911 Turbo – including a Flatnose

For the 911 Turbo’s 50th anniversary, Singer has created a 503bhp 964-based restomod available in coupe, convertible, Targa and Flatnose bodystyles
9 Aug 2024
Porsche 911 Turbo: 50 years of a supercar icon
Porsche 911 Turbo
Features

Porsche 911 Turbo: 50 years of a supercar icon

Fifty years ago Porsche changed the performance car world forever with the launch of the 911 Turbo. Adam Towler tells its remarkable story
12 Jul 2024
New versus old: 930 Porsche 911 Turbo v 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S
911 Turbos feature – header
Features

New versus old: 930 Porsche 911 Turbo v 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Nearly 50 years split these two sports cars, but the lineage of a Porsche 911 Turbo is undeniable – and there's good reason for it
22 Jul 2022
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2021 review – a drop-top supercar alternative?
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet – header
Reviews

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2021 review – a drop-top supercar alternative?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is hugely capable, but remains a compromise over the hardtop
9 May 2021
TechArt Porsche 911 Turbo S has more power than a GT2 RS
TechArt 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S
News

TechArt Porsche 911 Turbo S has more power than a GT2 RS

German tuner TechArt has worked its magic on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo
1 Dec 2020
Porsche unveils 911 Turbo S to match your £8m Embraer business jet
News

Porsche unveils 911 Turbo S to match your £8m Embraer business jet

The Porsche 911 Turbo S has been given the Exclusive Manufaktur treatment, this time, in collaboration with Embraer
6 Nov 2020
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo revealed – non-S model arrives with 572bhp
News

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo revealed – non-S model arrives with 572bhp

Porsche has revealed its lesser 911 Turbo, but it’ll still do 62mph in 2.8sec
15 Jul 2020
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Porsche 911 Turbo gains Lightweight and Sport packages 
News

New Porsche 911 Turbo gains Lightweight and Sport packages 

The 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo hasn’t been with us for long, but a raft of packages and optional extras are already in the pipeline
26 Mar 2020
New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed
News

New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed

Porsche's flagship 992-gen 911 Turbo S will hit 62mph in just 2.7sec according to Porsche's typically understated figures
3 Mar 2020
Porsche Project Gold 911 Turbo S sells for over £2.4million
Porsche Classic Project Gold - Rear
News

Porsche Project Gold 911 Turbo S sells for over £2.4million

Restored air-cooled 1990s 911 Turbo S sells for charity at Porsche’s anniversary auction
29 Oct 2018
Porsche 911 Turbo spied
Porsche 911 Turbo spy
News

Porsche 911 Turbo spied

The new Porsche 911 Turbo has cropped up in colder climates as it continues testing
1 Feb 2018
991 Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S review (2012-2019) – a supercar without compromise?
991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S - front driving 2
In-depth reviews

991 Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S review (2012-2019) – a supercar without compromise?

The Porsche 911 Turbo still leads the way as a usable supercar
9 Jan 2018
Gemballa 911 Turbo
Gemballa GT Concept - front
News

Gemballa 911 Turbo

Building on the GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo upgrade kit, Gemballa’s GT Concept adds a surprisingly modest styling package to the 911 Turbo
31 Oct 2017
New Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series revealed
Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series - Front
News

New Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series revealed

With almost 600bhp and carbonfibre panels the S Exclusive Series could well be the most exciting 911 Turbo S yet
24 Jul 2017
TechArt 911 GTStreet R review
TechArt GTStreet R - Front
Reviews

TechArt 911 GTStreet R review

With 710bhp TechArt’s tuned 911 Turbo is even more powerful than Porsche’s new GT2 RS
9 Jul 2017
Gemballa Avalanche makes Geneva debut
News

Gemballa Avalanche makes Geneva debut

Is a standard Porsche 911 Turbo S a little subtle for you? Gemballa can help...
9 Mar 2017
Techart 911 GTstreet R - 911 Turbo tuned to 710bhp
News

Techart 911 GTstreet R - 911 Turbo tuned to 710bhp

Power, downforce and visual tweaks for Porsche's most potent 911s
3 Nov 2016
Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S review
991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S - front tracking
Reviews

Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S review

Even faster facelifted Turbo continues trend of sensational everyday supercar
27 Oct 2016
Tuner develops carbonfibre body panels for 911 Turbo
News

Tuner develops carbonfibre body panels for 911 Turbo

Want a lighter Porsche 991 Turbo? One Russian firm has developed a full carbonfibre body kit
25 Jan 2016
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content