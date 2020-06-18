Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.1, 2020 - 2024) review – Stuttgart’s supercar slayer
With a new 911 Turbo on the horizon, all eyes turn to the outgoing model that stood out as a rarity in the model’s recent lineage – a 911 Turbo that was easy to love
evo verdict
Ever since the majority of the Porsche 911 range went turbocharged, the 911 Turbo has been subject to a more critical eye. Because what was once the 911 Turbo’s raison d’etre, its party piece, the basis for its very name, appeared whistling and whooshing under the deck lid of a base 911 Carrera and all other 911s besides the GT3.
Long-serving it might have been but in order for the 911 Turbo not to be seen as surplus to requirements, beyond fortifying Porsche’s profit margins and model range oneupmanship, it needed to evolve to fully fill the pseudo supercar shoes it had always been half in and half out of. For the 992 generation, evolve it did. The result was the most advanced, capable, well-rounded and satisfying driver’s 911 Turbo for many years. It absolutely stood comparison with more exotic rivals with higher price points.
There wasn’t much a 911 Turbo couldn’t do incredibly well. The 992 Turbo S is potentially the first 911 Turbo of the base Carrera's turbocharged era to feel truly distinct, with the most overt personality since the 993 Turbo of the late ’90s. It feels like a 911 Turbo with a purpose, besides being a nice contributor to the Porsche profit line. It’s this standard that the 992.2 Turbo S needs to maintain or exceed when it arrives on sale.
Engine gearbox and technical highlights
- 3.8-litre unit is based on the Carrera’s 3-litre
- 641bhp and 590lb ft (Turbo S), 580bhp and 553lb ft (Turbo)
- PDCC, rear steering and ceramic brakes standard (on the Turbo S)
Whether it’s the single turbo that found its way onto the 1973 3-litre, the pair of blowers Porsche squeezed into the 993’s engine bay, or the water-cooled powerhouse of an engine that kept the 996 and 997 models ahead of the pack, whatever the capacity or the turbo count, the engine has always been the focal point of every 911 Turbo. And the 992 is no different.
Deep down, the 992.1 Turbo’s flat-six motor can trace its roots to the MA2 3-litre turbocharged engine Porsche fitted to the 992.1 Carrera and Carrera S models, but the similarities soon end. An increase in bore size from 91mm to 102mm pushes capacity to 3.8 litres. The charge-air cooling system was also redesigned and incorporates a larger charge cooler, while an entirely new air intake system features twice as many air intakes (four) than the previous model, increasing the flow of cooled air into the system.
The two larger, variable geometry turbochargers are mounted symmetrically with turbine and compressor wheels 55mm and 61mm in respective size. There’s also a more efficient exhaust system. It all comes together to produce 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque, which, as the case has been since 1995, arrives at all four wheels.
It’s been over 15 years since you’ve been able to have a 911 Turbo S with a manual gearbox, and ignoring Porsche’s expensive, limited-run 992 Sport Classic, that’s still and will always be the case. The 992.1’s fitted with Porsche’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission, with a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system capable of sending up to 369lb ft to the front axle, should needs must.
Since 2014 Porsche’s flagship 911 has been equipped with Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA), seen on everything from 718 models through to the Taycan. The 992 Turbo S received a further development of this system. Three active elements include two flaps – one each positioned in the front air intakes – that continuously adjust to provide the required level of cooling air to the engine’s radiators.
Up to 43mph they manage the air flow dependent on the engine’s cooling requirement, the optimum power required by the cooling fan to do its job and also balance the aero efficiency of the aero flaps. Above this speed the aero flaps remain tightly closed except in extreme circumstances when more cooling is required. Above 80mph, however, they begin to reopen to balance the aero requirements, although priority is always given to the car’s dynamic performance, therefore when Sport, Sport+ or Wet mode is selected, or when the traction control is switched off or the spoiler raised, the flaps are fully open.
Additional aero improvements to the 992 included a larger effective area for the quicker adaptive front spoiler to work with. The active rear wing, which weighs 400 grams less than its predecessor, also has an eight per cent larger surface area.
It also has more operating positions, with ‘eco’ allowing the wing to be in its most drag-efficient position over a wider speed window to improve fuel consumption. ‘Performance II’ position has a reduced angle of drag above 161mph, therefore reducing the load on the rear tyres and preventing the need to increase the tyre pressures. The third new position is when the Wet driving mode is selected, where the wing is fully extended but with no angle introduced, resulting in increased rear-end stability.
There’s also an air brake that’s activated when you need to call upon the full stopping power of its 410mm (front) and 390mm (rear) carbon-ceramic discs, which feature ten-piston calipers on the front axle, behind staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control active suspension is standard, so too rear-axle steering.
Performance, ride and handling
- Astonishing performance and capability
- Real depth, linearity and fluidity to its dynamics
- A 911 Turbo that finally feels at home in the lineup
What does this mean against the clock? Zero to 62mph is two-tenths quicker than it was in the 991.2 Turbo S at 2.7sec, while maximum speed remains at 205mph. It’s unheard of to launch a 911 Turbo S off the line and not to be attacked by every superlative cliche referencing speed and acceleration. But this 992.1 Turbo S is something else, blending near subsonic GT2 RS performance with the surefootedness and confidence that Turbos have always offered. Well, the four-wheel-drive cars at least.
It’s easy to focus on the straight-line speed, so savage is the Turbo S when you select launch mode and let it go. With 641bhp and 1640kg there are more powerful and lighter cars out there, but it’s how the S gets off the line that has you tightening your grip as your cheeks flap around your chops no matter how tightly clenched your jaws are. This easy access to instant speed has most recently required you to be behind the wheel of a McLaren product. Woking’s elite still defy the laws of acceleration, but the Turbo S isn’t far behind.
Where the 992.1 Turbo S stands out beyond its ability to deliver you 200 metres further down the road in half the time than you had initially anticipated it would take, is how it deals with sections of roads that aren’t arrow-straight.
For all the brutal performance Porsche has extracted from its new Turbo it has also installed a deep layer of finesse to the car’s powertrain and chassis. Energy continues to fizz through it but it’s no longer at the cost of only being able to exploit the performance generated when the circumstances present themself.
The increased capacity of the Carrera-based flat-six provides the new Turbo with a crisper, more reactive throttle response. It renders most turbo lag unnoticeable and the uncomfortable wait while the PDK gearbox shuffles down the ratios after a heavy prod from your right foot is all but eradicated.
Its chassis also no longer pummels the surface into submission, rather it behaves in a more linear fashion as it reacts to your inputs. It doesn’t float across the tarmac like a McLaren, but its composure and the reassurance and confidence this brings highlights how much of a fight the previous-generation car could put up when asked to do the same. The new Turbo very quickly makes its once unbeatable predecessor come up short.
There’s also more control and texture to the steering, allowing you to get into, through and out of the corner both quicker and more smoothly. It’s more settled across inconsistent cambers than before, is less prone to being distracted by crowns in the road and no longer thumps across expansion joints. And despite those gargantuan 21-inch 315/30 rear tyres you can hear yourself think across harsh road surfaces.
Fewer, if any, multiple inputs are needed to coerce the 992 through an apex, it’s calmer in its feedback when you push it and more confidence inspiring as a result. Which of course means it’s much quicker across the ground than you’re expecting, despite the badge on its tail. It’s a 911 Turbo S that converses with you in a way none of its predecessors has been able to do.
In essence the 992.1 Turbo S felt like a 911 Turbo that finally found somewhere to park in the 911 hierarchy. The constant evolution of the Carrera line-up and the focus placed on the GT models has left the Turbo a little lost for a while there. It always had the performance to match the latter but has occasionally come up short compared to the engagement and finesse of both. If you owned a Carrera GTS and wanted a step up but a GT3 wasn’t your bag, the Turbo for many offered the performance leap but brought little else to the table to warrant the cost.
The the 992 however, the Turbo felt a natural step up from the Carrera line-up for those who didn’t want the cut slicks and wings of a GT car. It offered a clearer, more distinct character and experience that others in the line-up couldn’t match – it was the most complete of its type in the model’s 50-year history. Its successor, the 992.2 911 Turbo S, is shortly to arrive. The 992.1 will be a tough act to follow.
Driver’s note
‘Tactility and Turbos have not always gone hand in hand, but the 992 Turbo S has a greater degree of connection than its recent predecessors, combined with a superb chassis and palpable charisma. It’s a sensational car and exactly the kind of flagship a 911 Turbo should be.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the 992 Turbo S against its 930 Turbo ancestor.
Interior and tech
It’s on the inside where any 911 over and above the standard Carrera needs work in order to be distinct from the lower models. The GT3 has often been able to rely on fancy carbonfibre bucket seats, a bespoke wheel and dials, a manual shifter or a bespoke PDK selector compared to standard cars. They’re also more often the 911s that get the most customisation options, the most extroversion and the most attention from the Sonderwunsch special wishes division. The more relaxed character of the Turbo means they’re often more subtle and less distinctive.
That’s to say nothing of the quality. In 992 form the 911 continued its upward trajectory in terms of fit, finish and material use and the Turbo S is no exception. It’s a solid, expensive feeling device from the inside whose cabin didn’t betray its taller asking price.
Tech wise Porsche’s infotainment system and ancillary instrument cluster screens were crisp, clear, intuitive and responsive from the word go, with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity present and correct. Like any other 911 there’s plenty of space inside, a good view out and the option to stick small people in the back, if you’ve specced rear seats – an option that eluded the GT3 Touring until the 992.2 generation car of 2025.
Prices, rivals and buying tips
At £168,900 on its introduction, rising to over £180k towards the end, the Porsche 911 Turbo S was considerably more expensive than its predecessor but priced competitively against rivals. It did get plenty of kit however – standard ceramic brakes on the Turbo S are nothing to sniff at – and was available with a range of interior and exterior option packs that range from heritage fabrics to a modern take on the iconic aero pack.
A key and considerable rival was the Ferrari Roma, a car that almost mastered the incredibly difficult dance between being a capable grand tourer and a satisfying driver’s sports car. At the time the 911 Turbo S also faced opposition from the Audi R8 V10 Performance, Honda NSX and Aston Martin DB11 AMR but none quite matched the solidity, dependability and dynamism of the Turbo, though the Porsche couldn’t match the personality of the Audi and Aston’s effervescent multi-cylinder engines. Later into the 992.1 Turbo S's run came the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT, which in GT 63 form was positioned as a 911 Turbo alternative. And so it proved to be, with a thumping V8, deft dynamics and stylish good looks working firmly in its favour.
On sale from 2020 until 2024, the 992.1 911 Turbo and Turbo S have now gone out of production, with the 992.2 set to take their place. A Turbo S can be had at the time of writing (August 2025) from £130k for a car with over 20,000 miles on the odometer. Approved used coupes start from around £140k.
The standard 911 Turbo (non S) is a rarer and nominally less performant car. These can be had from £115k independently or from £130k approved used from a Porsche dealer. Note that ceramic brakes and active anti-roll bars were optional on the standard Turbo, so be sure to check the options lists of these cars closely for the most desirable specs.
Service schedules for all 992 Turbo models include major four and eight-year services among the minor two-yearly, 20,000-mile jobs. Many earlier cars will be looking at the four-year interval now, so check to see if this has been completed. It’s a four-figure job at a Porsche Centre.
Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts have been a bugbear on older Porsches and 992.1 911 Turbos are no exception. These are a failure point to be aware of. 992 Turbos had enormous tyres (255 front, 315 rear) that in part informed their huge capability. You’ll want a car with a healthy, relatively fresh set of meats on as these are expensive to replace.
Specs
|Porsche 911 Turbo
|Porsche 911 Turbo S
|Engine
|Flat-six, 3745cc, twin-turbo
|Flat-six, 3745cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|572bhp @ 6500rpm
|641bhp @ 6750rpm
|Torque
|553lb ft @ 2,250rpm-4,500rpm
|590lb ft @ 2500-4000rpm
|Weight
|1640kg (354bhp/ton)
|1640kg (397bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|2.8sec
|2.7sec
|Top speed
|199mph
|205mph