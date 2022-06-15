Swing the door up and forwards, drop behind the steering wheel and the Artura is at once familiar and strangely new. The driving position is fantastic. You sit low in the ‘Clubsport’ seats (fixed back but the tilt angle of the entire seat is electrically adjustable), the pedal placement is perfect, and dead ahead is a simple, elegant steering wheel with not a button, switch or pimple of any sort to distract. Quality appears to have taken a noticeable step up compared to previous models, both in material choice and the crispness of the detailing. The view out is good too, although there isn’t perhaps the expansive view of the road you get from the ultra-low scuttle in other McLarens.

Infotainment is handled by a slightly awkward looking portrait display tilted towards you on the dash, and the instruments are fully digital. The dashboard is less cluttered than previous McLarens, partly due to the relocation of Handling and Powertrain controls. Previously, exploring these options required pressing a button marked ‘Active’ on the centre console and then turning two rotary switches to mix or match settings. Now there’s a rocker switch located on each side of the instrument binnacle, which floats on the adjustable steering column. They’re always active and ready. It’s possible to toggle between the four Powertrain settings of e-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track on the right-hand side and Comfort, Sport and Track on the left for Handling without your hands ever straying from the steering wheel itself.

Driver’s note

‘With the roof open there’s noticeable turbulence around the top of the pillar behind your outer shoulder, and if you drop the glass screen that sits between the buttresses when the roof is open you’re simply adding to the air ingress. Best to leave it in place until you raise the roof again, then you can drop it to hear the V6���s soundtrack, although with the roof closed and even with the optional sports exhaust it’s piped into the cabin through a Bowers & Wilkins speaker positioned between the seats.’ – Stuart Gallagher, evo Editor-in-Chief, who drove the McLaren Artura Spider on the launch in France

Price and rivals

The Artura might theoretically replace the previous Sport Series models, but its extra power and tech sees it priced much higher than what used to be considered an entry-level supercar. Since launch the price has climbed from £189,200 to £201,400 (and £221,500 for the Spider), putting it above super coupes like the £186,290 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance and Aston Martin’s £165,000 Vantage. The McLaren is easily special enough to justify that extra money, however, and undercuts similarly exotic metal like the Maserati MC20, which comes in at £227,755. Ferrari no longer sells the 296 GTB, but if you’re willing to venture onto the second-hand market, you can pick up a low-mileage used example for around £200k.

At this level there are other big ticket supercars available in the classifieds, not least lightly-used 720S’s and early Ferrari 812 Superfasts, the latter offering a completely different flavour with its searing, front-mounted V12. Lamborghini’s brilliant Huracán Tecnica is available too, delivering a more savage, vivid driving experience than the McLaren but lacking its fluidity and connection.