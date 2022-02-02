Maserati stormed back onto the supercar scene in impressive style with the MC20. It's never easy to compete at this very pinnacle of the sports car world, but when it's a manufacturer's first mid-engined (series-production) model in nearly 40 years, the task might have seemed nearly impossible. But it's a challenge the storied Italian marque grabbed with both hands with the MC20, nailing straight out of the blocks. We love the Maserati MC20 so much, we crowned it our 2022 evo Car of the Year, beating supercar rivals from Ferrari and McLaren in the process.

At first glance the MC20 is thoroughly modern yet nevertheless conventional – the latter perhaps an unfair term to describe a supercar with a full carbon tub and a hugely powerful twin-turbo V6, but these are the ingredients we’ve come to hope for, if not quite expect, in a mid-engined supercar today – even if many persist with a more conventional aluminium construction. The MC20 is a two-seat, relatively practical machine, with aerodynamics largely generated underneath the car, double wishbone suspension and adaptive damping all-round, and an eight-speed twin-clutch gearbox. Maserati quotes the weight as ‘under 1500kg', but this is a dry figure. We've seen a 1700kg figure on our independent scales, the extra weight justified by fluids and the optional nose-lift system on this UK press car.

You’ll notice that the styling is more conservative than many, arguably classier, and to these eyes, very seductive when seen in person. The interior is correspondingly simple, without any ostentatious gimmicks, and while the V6 can’t compete with hybrid-boosted rivals for ultimate power, at 626bhp from its 3-litre capacity on ICE credentials alone it’s pumping out over 200bhp per litre, backed up by 538lb ft of torque.