Maserati MC20 GT2 2024 review – flat-out in the track-only V6 racer

Much of the MC20 GT2 is, of course, competition-specific, but there are rumours that things will go full circle and that this race car will inspire a GT2 road car at some point down the line. Given the sometimes very GT-like qualities of the standard MC20, it certainly feels like there is ample headroom for a more extreme version, and a Maserati to take on a GT3 RS or Huracán STO is a truly tantalising prospect.

But what to conclude about this MC20 GT2 race car? Competition cars are always a little hard to rate. It’s often just about drinking in the experience. If it’s something older that has won races then there is usually a bit of daydreaming and perhaps a sense of connecting with a piece of palpable history. But the MC20 has yet to write its story. It claimed a pole position and then a second place in its first ever race at the end of the 2023 Fanatec GT2 European series, so the future looks promising, but who knows?

However, what I can say is that after only a few laps the MC20 GT2 left me wanting to go racing. It might seem an obvious observation, but it’s actually a pretty big compliment. It’s been well-documented that I’m a rally person at heart and racing has never quite done it for me. To be honest, I find the whole idea of going racing quite nerve-wracking. Something about the direct competition perhaps or the big stage and razzmatazz of a circuit. Give me a muddy service park any day.

But this car made me feel so confident and comfortable in such a short time that I could genuinely imagine tackling a race weekend in it and having fun rather than just being intimidated. I very much doubt I’ll ever have the opportunity to line up on a GT2 grid unless my numbers come up but, staring out of the window as the Chrysler cuts an apex on the rapid return journey to the airport, it’s nice to add another daydream to the list.

