Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2024 review – a worthy Aston Martin DB12 Volante alternative?

Corsa drops the ride height as well as stiffening the suspension further, and this is a little less successful: ultimately the GranCabrio is a big, heavy car – not the type you feel inclined to push overly hard in when raw physics start to come into play. The car makes the inappropriateness of Corsa evident fairly swiftly on furrowed English lanes, pogoing up and down and regularly grazing its chin. Sport works best for the best compromise of engaging yet unfettered progress on most UK roads.

What of the electric Folgore? Well, as someone who’s always seen a charismatic Italian internal combustion engine as a key part of the Maserati recipe, particularly when the cars of the past have often been a bit flaky in other areas, I have to say the idea didn’t exactly thrill me. But in all honesty, it does work well, as long as you’re buying this car principally as comfortable, stylish transport. It’s searingly fast in a straight line, too, and there’s a real novelty factor in being able to hear nature as you pass through it. Then again, without that sense of mechanical interaction the experience left me cold, there’s no hiding the weight when you want to push on a bit, and I’d never take one over the Trofeo. At £185,610, it’s more expensive, too.

Overall, the GranCabrio’s biggest strength is its unique blend of characteristics. In spite of having the heart of a supercar – that engine is a joy to wind up – it’s more GT than a DB12 but more sports car than a Bentley Continental GTC. It’s considerably cheaper than both on price, too. Maserati like to point out they’ve been making cars like this for decades, and it has to be said that with the new GranCabrio, that experience seems to count for plenty.

Price and rivals

The GranCabrio Trofeo will set you back from £169,585 in the UK, a £5995 premium over its GranTurismo sibling – unlike the coupe, there is no entry-level Modena variant available for the drop-top. The all-electric Folgore costs considerably more at £185,610, but rivals are virtually non-existent in 2024, with the 496bhp MG Cyberster GT the closest you’ll get (£59,995).

The £171,965 Mercedes-AMG SL63 is the GranCabrio’s closest match in terms of price and output, with 577bhp coming from its pure-combustion 4-litre twin-turbo V8 for an identical 3.6sec 0-62mph time. The new Bentley Continental GTC Speed is another potential rival, but with a much higher 771bhp output from its hybrid V8 and a lofty £259,500 price tag, it’s not a perfect match. The same can be said for the 671bhp Aston Martin DB12 Volante at £203,000 and Ferrari’s 611bhp Roma Spider which starts at £210,313.