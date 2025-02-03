Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 2025 review – an EV with emotion?

This is our first chance to try the all-electric Maserati GranCabrio Folgore on an extended test on UK roads, following a couple of briefer introductory drives on Italian soil, in prototype and production form.

That chance coincides with grim British weather; not exactly dream convertible conditions but even roof-up in a soggy Midlands car park, the GranCabrio still looks ineffably glamorous. The lengthy soft-top arcing over its four seats mimics the GranTurismo coupe’s fastback roofline, and the body beneath has the same coke-bottle contours and enormous one-piece clamshell bonnet. It carries just as much visual allure as its piston-powered stablemate.

The Folgore shares the same aluminium, steel and magnesium platform (and production line) as the V6 petrol versions of the Maserati GranCabrio and GranTurismo, with which it has been developed hand in hand. Power comes from three, 300kW electric motors, with total useable power output quoted as 560kW (or 751bhp), and torque a monster 996lb ft. A clever torque vectoring system works out how to apportion the three motors’ efforts: the front motor powers both front wheels, and the two rears split their efforts either side.

That gives the GranCabrio Folgore significantly more muscle than the 542bhp/479lb ft Trofeo petrol version, and it’s capable of markedly quicker acceleration than the V6 car, despite its 2340kg kerb weight. That’s about 445kg more than the GranCabrio Trofeo…

Having all that enormous torque on tap makes the Folgore truly, eye-wideningly, stomach-churningly quick. Acceleration is intense, particularly as you click the drive mode controller into its more sporting settings. That said, you do eventually get used to the sensation, and it becomes less shocking, and less addictive, through exposure.