Gordon Murray has built two new supercars, and one of them looks just like a McLaren F1

As if building possibly the most rewarding, intense and fastidiously engineered road car in existence wasn't enough, Gordon Murray Group is expanding its operations to build a series of highly bespoke supercars for a select few customers under the GMSV (Gordon Murray Special Vehicles) banner. These new models will be built with the same engineering approach as existing GMA models, but with unique designs and specifications developed in close collaboration with their owners.

The first two GMSV cars, the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM have now been unveiled at Monterey Car Week; the GTR being a track-focused supercar inspired by classic longtail racers, and the S1 LM being a modern recreation of Murray’s Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 LM. Sadly, it’s too late to get your hands on either – all 24 Le Mans GTRs have already been sold for an undisclosed sum, and just five LM’s will be built for the customer that commissioned it.

Both cars are a new flavour of Gordon Murray supercar, which (track-only T.50s Niki Lauda aside) tend to be optimised first and foremost for the road. The Le Mans GTR is based on a new GMSV platform and uses stiffer, lighter suspension, a wide track, Michelin Cup 2 tyres and a cooling system designed for the track, with the naturally-aspirated GMA V12 at its heart. Here it’s solidly mounted and like other Murray creations, drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and revs to a stunning 12,100rpm.