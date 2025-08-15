Gordon Murray has built two new supercars, and one of them looks just like a McLaren F1
Gordon Murray has announced the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM – a pair of track-oriented spin-off supercars from a new Special Vehicles division
As if building possibly the most rewarding, intense and fastidiously engineered road car in existence wasn't enough, Gordon Murray Group is expanding its operations to build a series of highly bespoke supercars for a select few customers under the GMSV (Gordon Murray Special Vehicles) banner. These new models will be built with the same engineering approach as existing GMA models, but with unique designs and specifications developed in close collaboration with their owners.
The first two GMSV cars, the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM have now been unveiled at Monterey Car Week; the GTR being a track-focused supercar inspired by classic longtail racers, and the S1 LM being a modern recreation of Murray’s Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 LM. Sadly, it’s too late to get your hands on either – all 24 Le Mans GTRs have already been sold for an undisclosed sum, and just five LM’s will be built for the customer that commissioned it.
Both cars are a new flavour of Gordon Murray supercar, which (track-only T.50s Niki Lauda aside) tend to be optimised first and foremost for the road. The Le Mans GTR is based on a new GMSV platform and uses stiffer, lighter suspension, a wide track, Michelin Cup 2 tyres and a cooling system designed for the track, with the naturally-aspirated GMA V12 at its heart. Here it’s solidly mounted and like other Murray creations, drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and revs to a stunning 12,100rpm.
Engine and gearbox aside, ‘almost every element’ has been changed to suit the GTR’s brief. That includes the aero package, which uses a low-drag design with ground effects and a twin-channel diffuser. At the rear there’s a full-width wing, and the T.50’s rear-mounted fan is notable in its absence.
The more focused theme continues inside, where you’ll find a bespoke dash, switches, dials, seat cushioning and pedal faces. Customers can spec their cars however they wish, from motorsport-inspired colour schemes to something entirely bespoke.
The S1 LM goes further by being an entirely bespoke car in itself. It’s still road legal but places more emphasis on track performance, much like the F1 LM that was built to celebrate McLaren’s 1995 victory at Le Mans.
It takes cues from that car in its front clam design, roof-mounted intake, rear wing, circular rear lights and central quad tailpipes. The aero package, which also includes a front splitter and a large rear diffuser, is designed to boost the LM’s capability on track. Underpinning the new look is a more focused chassis and a solid-mounted normally-aspirated V12, larger than the T.50’s unit at 4.3 litres but still revving to 12,100rpm and driving through a six-speed manual.
Expect more Special Vehicles models to arrive in due course, including tailor-made one-offs and revivals of Gordon Murray heritage cars either as faithful recreations or modernised classics.