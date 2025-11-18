Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) is to receive a near-£90million ($120million) investment from Halo Cars Group, with the group’s managing partners Tarik Ouass and JR Rahn set to join GMA’s board of directors alongside Gordon Murray himself. Murray will continue in his role as chairman and chief designer.

What’s described as a ‘strategic investment’ will be put to work backing what’s to come from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the subsidiary behind the S1 LM and Le Mans GTR limited-run models as well as additional research and development.

The money will also come in useful bolstering the company as it prepares to begin production of its T.33 range of supercars, spanning the already-announced coupe and Spider in addition to an unannounced third derivative. Gordon Murray Group currently has what Murray calls a ‘detailed product roadmap’, that will take the company through to 2039.

In September Gordon Murray Group (GMG) signed an agreement with IFS Cloud, an industrial AI software provider to support T.33 production and provide scale to the Group over the next five years as it introduces new models in new sectors under both the GMA and GMA SV brand.

The investment follows GMG’s sale of a 90 percent stake in Gordon Murray Technologies (GMT) to CYVN Holdings in 2023, the investment arm behind Forseven and recently McLaren, for £16 million, allowing them the rights to Murray’s innovative iStream chassis technology.

Tarik Ouass of Halo Cars Group was actually Gordon Murray Automotive’s first ever customer, having purchased the very first GMA T.50. He’s also known to have orders for all subsequent GMA products and is known to be the commissioner behind the five-car S1 LM project, inspired by the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR. The first S1 example sold at auction in Las Vegas over the Grand Prix weekend for over $20million.