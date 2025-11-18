GMA receives £90million investment following Group CEO’s departure
Phil Lee, the CEO of the company that builds the T.50, leaves the British hypercar specialist after three years in charge
Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) is to receive a near-£90million ($120million) investment from Halo Cars Group, with the group’s managing partners Tarik Ouass and JR Rahn set to join GMA’s board of directors alongside Gordon Murray himself. Murray will continue in his role as chairman and chief designer.
What’s described as a ‘strategic investment’ will be put to work backing what’s to come from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the subsidiary behind the S1 LM and Le Mans GTR limited-run models as well as additional research and development.
The money will also come in useful bolstering the company as it prepares to begin production of its T.33 range of supercars, spanning the already-announced coupe and Spider in addition to an unannounced third derivative. Gordon Murray Group currently has what Murray calls a ‘detailed product roadmap’, that will take the company through to 2039.
In September Gordon Murray Group (GMG) signed an agreement with IFS Cloud, an industrial AI software provider to support T.33 production and provide scale to the Group over the next five years as it introduces new models in new sectors under both the GMA and GMA SV brand.
The investment follows GMG’s sale of a 90 percent stake in Gordon Murray Technologies (GMT) to CYVN Holdings in 2023, the investment arm behind Forseven and recently McLaren, for £16 million, allowing them the rights to Murray’s innovative iStream chassis technology.
Tarik Ouass of Halo Cars Group was actually Gordon Murray Automotive’s first ever customer, having purchased the very first GMA T.50. He’s also known to have orders for all subsequent GMA products and is known to be the commissioner behind the five-car S1 LM project, inspired by the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR. The first S1 example sold at auction in Las Vegas over the Grand Prix weekend for over $20million.
The investment was announced alongside the appointment of interim GMG CEO Darren Jukes, after Phil Lee stepped down from the role in November after a three-year stint, moving up from the role of Chief Financial Officer that he occupied for two years previously. Jukes steps into the role as Lee did from the role of GMG CFO.
Phil Lee, the former Geely and Lotus executive took on the role of CEO in 2022 following the creation of the Gordon Murray Group (GMG) that saw GMT and GMA come together under one company, with Murray himself taking on the role Executive Chairman. According to filings with Companies House, Lee resigned from his director responsibilities on 5 November 2025.
Phil Lee joined GMA as Chief Financial Officer and was made CEO of GMA in 2021, before becoming Group CEO the following year. He was responsible for not only bringing the T.50 into production and overseeing deliveries to customers. He was also responsible for delivering the Group’s future product strategy including the launch of the T.33 and its sales and production, which also included bringing the firm’s new Higham’s Park production facility on line.
He was also instrumental in working with Murray to future proof the business for its next steps, which potentially would see a move away from being solely a manufacturer of lightweight super and hypercars.
In August 2025 GMA launched the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles arm with the reveal of its first two products, the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM. The GTR is built on a new GMA platform while the LM is a totally bespoke car. While the GTR uses the 4-litre V12-engine from the T.50, the LM is fitted with a larger 4.3-litre unit with the pair using the same six-speed manual gearbox. Some 24 examples of the GTR are set to be built while only five LMs (the same number of F1 LMs McLaren built in 1995) are due for production, as commissioned by new investor and GMA board member Ouass.