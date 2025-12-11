The 'sorry little vehicle' that became the subject of a literary classic

If, however, you’re less concerned about rollicking plot and favour gentle insights into the human condition, forget Ian McEwan or Maggie O’Farrell and head straight for my current favourite author, Steve Saxty. A former design engineer turned marketing maven, Saxty is unlikely to trouble the Booker Prize committee, more fool them, but if you want a compelling look at the way human beings function (when they’re designing cars) Steve is your man.

I first discovered Saxty with his masterwork, Secret Fords, a two-volume set bolstered by an additional pair of RS-themed sister titles. These books give a tremendous window into what goes into designing a car and they bring a humanity to Ford during times in its history when it seemed like a soulless monolith churning out bland best-sellers. You get the good stuff about the design stories of the RS200 and the Escort Cosworth, of course, but the workaday stuff is more interesting and Saxty’s books, written with a lightness of touch that’s rare in car writing, beautifully capture in prose and photographs the well-meant dead ends and the endless iterating that led, eventually, to a familiar showroom model. You want to know how the 1990 Escort ended up so bland (but almost wasn’t) or how that boggle-eyed Scorpio came about? You want to see the bold steps that gave us the original Focus, and learn how incoming design boss J Mays tried at the last minute to make it look more like a VW? You want to see the brain-scramblingly enormous number of exterior and interior design options that were presented to management in order to get the first Mondeo right? It’s all there and it’s all amazing. Put it this way, I’ve read The Catcher in the Rye only once but I’ve been back to these books loads of times.

You can therefore imagine my excitement when I discovered that Saxty has got a book out called BMW by Design. Better yet, it’s joined by two sister books, one of which is just design sketches and one of which is called Hidden Gems and reveals a load of unseen design schemes and projects, shown to the world for the first time after the author was given unfettered access to the normally padlocked BMW vault. I can’t resist this stuff, addicted as I am to the stories of how cars are made, or not made. Some time soon I’m sure someone will tell me that, I don’t know, David Mitchell has got a new book out and I’ll have to say, that’s great, but he’s no Steve Saxty and it’s hardly likely to be Metro: The Book of the Car.

This story was first featured in evo issue 318.