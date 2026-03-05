Though the petrol hot hatches we love are a dying breed in 2026, electric alternatives are flooding in to take their place, with the likes of Alpine, Abarth and Mini vying for a slice of the pie. Volkswagen and Cupra have had their own EV hot hatches for a while – the ID.3 GTX and Born VZ – and now the latter has been updated as part of a range-wide facelift for the Born.

This is the most substantial update since the Volkswagen ID.3-based Born was first unveiled in 2021, and includes a heavy exterior design, changes to the interior and mechanical tweaks, spanning from a new 187bhp model to a 228bhp version and up to the 322bhp VZ.

The 187bhp model lowers the entry point to the Born range and comes equipped with a 58kWh battery, good for around 280 miles of range. For the facelift, the 228bhp Born gets upgraded to a 79kWh battery for 373 miles of range, and the same battery powers the flagship VZ. The base car can charge at up to 135kW, with higher models accepting 185kW. All Borns remain rear-wheel drive.

Launch control now features on all but the entry-level car, although the 5.6sec 0-62mph time – and the 124mph top speed – of the new VZ matches that of the identically powerful outgoing version. Torque remains the same at 402lb ft, although that’s plenty to be going through just a pair of rear tyres. When slowing down, the Born now has a full one-pedal driving function, using regen to bring the car to a stop.