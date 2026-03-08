Ultimately, this means a neutral, middle-ground cornering balance isn’t as accessible in the A390 as it is in the more progressive 5 N. The Alpine is a car you point and squirt, then you lean on the dampers and set it up using the rear axle, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres skating if not outright spinning. It does at least brake with more consistency than (if not as much strength as) the Hyundai.

Another drive in the Ioniq 5 N confirms it is a more willing and engaging performance car. It’s faster, yes, and you’re interacting with it more thanks to the ‘gears’ and sound. But it’s the chassis and the way the power moves between the axles that feels more natural. It’s perhaps not as agile a car as the Alpine (the wheelbase is nearly 300mm longer), but the steering’s not as hyperactive and its rate of response is in tune with the rest of the car’s more fluid capabilities. The way the steering responds and builds friction is also more intuitive. The 5 N is biddable in that weighty, overpowered, oversized way that people familiar with Nissan GT‑Rs might enjoy.

Despite their apparent similarities, the A390 and Ioniq 5 N are devices of a disparate nature. I admire the Alpine’s passive suspension set-up enormously, not least because it obviates the need for configuration by the driver. Even if the Hyundai’s adjustable dampers afford it more bandwidth, the Alpine’s ride feels special for more of the time. Between this, the dual motors on the rear and the AATV software, you can feel the depth of engineering exertion; it’s a car whose behaviour has been agonised over.

Yet the sum of the parts doesn’t equate to a better time behind the wheel than you’ll have in the Hyundai. The 5 N is simply the more involving, engrossing car. It’s also four grand cheaper, which is difficult to ignore even if Alpine claims it’s not a core rival. It’s more practical for passengers too, especially those in the rear quarters, thanks to its longer wheelbase and greater headroom. The ‘Tomorrow’s World on steroids’ vibe may not be to all tastes, admittedly, in which case the A390’s more subtle, premium presentation will enhance its appeal.

And the Alpine A390 is a great car. To be clear, its appreciable qualities are highlighted in the Hyundai’s company, not diminished. But it doesn’t thrill like the Ioniq 5 N and, on this most timeless of bases – one that would make as much sense in 2001 as it does in 2026 – the Korean car takes the victory. L