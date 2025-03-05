We knew it was coming, but it’s now confirmed that the Alpine A110 will no longer be produced from the start of next year. This move will make Alpine an electric-only brand, but with the Renault 5-based A290 hatch being its first and only EV, it’s time it launched another. That’s where the A390 comes in, first previewed in 2024 as a crossover to rival the electric Porsche Macan, and now just a few months away from its market launch. We’ve spent some time behind the wheel of a production prototype in Swedish Lapland.

Set to be unveiled in full on 27 May, the keen-eyed will recognise that date as Alpine’s birthday, with the A390 launch coinciding with its 70th anniversary. While its crossover form factor might suggest otherwise, this is a significant car for Alpine, and one that it sees as its next flagship once the A110 meets its end. As worrying as this may sound to those who admire Alpine’s core values, it shouldn’t be this way for long.

Alpine is keen to stress that it’s building two distinct product lines going forward: Lifestyle and Icon. The A290 and its larger A390 relative fall into the former as more usable, accessible cars with a performance edge, with Icon reserved for ground-up driver’s cars – the A110 we know and love falls into this category, with its electric replacement destined for this product line.