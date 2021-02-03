The Porsche Cayenne isn’t the trailblazer it once was. Not because it’s got any worse over the years – the last version was among the most exciting SUVs to drive in Turbo GT guise – but because other manufacturers have caught on to its winning formula.

The original, along with the BMW X5, was one of the first SUVs engineered to be enjoyable and dynamic to drive (as incongruous as that sounds), but in 2023 there’s no shortage of rivals that offer the same, from the Range Rover Sport and Audi Q8, right up to the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus. Put simply, the Cayenne has its hands full.

The third-generation Cayenne first appeared in 2017, but it’s since been subject to a comprehensive update levelled at its styling, cabin, powertrains and chassis. The new design and technology direction has been inspired by the Taycan EV, which has served as a reference point for other mainstream Porsches to follow – but does the new Cayenne still have a lead on the competition?

Porsche Cayenne: in detail

Prices, specs and rivals

The new Cayenne covers a huge area of the market, with the base car priced at £70,400 and the Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe GT Package costing a rather frightening £154,000. That gives it an awful lot of rivals to contend with, but from our first drive of the new model (and our experience of its predecessor), there’s enough latent talent in the package for it to take them on with confidence.

The Cayenne’s most obvious rival is the Range Rover Sport, which costs from £83,620 in D300 form. The new Sport has already proved itself to have enormous bandwidth with a calm, luxurious feel and saloon-like dynamics all in one package, but like the Cayenne, it needs some optional chassis hardware to give its best (namely the £5330 Stormer Handling Pack). And don’t be fooled by the enormous price gulf between the two – the Porsche gets much closer in price terms with equal equipment levels.

BMW’s recently facelifted X5 also has the Cayenne firmly in its sights. We haven’t driven it yet, but with a starting price of £68,165, a revamped interior and BMW’s proven CLAR architecture, it could run the Porsche close.

Stretching to the GT Package-equipped Turbo E-Hybrid opens up a new realm of super-SUV competitors, including the Aston Martin DBX, BMW XM and Lamborghini Urus S. The previous Turbo GT had spectacular speed and ability for its size, but it remains to be seen whether the heavier and more powerful Turbo E-Hybrid can pull the same trick.