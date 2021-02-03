Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Porsche Cayenne review: still the benchmark?

There are remnants of sporting DNA in the Porsche Cayenne, and it now has the tech and processing power to rival the very best

by: Yousuf Ashraf
29 Nov 2023
Porsche Cayenne – front17
Evo rating
Price
from £70,400
  • Dynamic breadth, quality, significant leap in tech
  • Not as sumptuous as some rivals (unless you fork out for options)

The Porsche Cayenne isn’t the trailblazer it once was. Not because it’s got any worse over the years – the last version was among the most exciting SUVs to drive in Turbo GT guise – but because other manufacturers have caught on to its winning formula.

The original, along with the BMW X5, was one of the first SUVs engineered to be enjoyable and dynamic to drive (as incongruous as that sounds), but in 2023 there’s no shortage of rivals that offer the same, from the Range Rover Sport and Audi Q8, right up to the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus. Put simply, the Cayenne has its hands full.

The third-generation Cayenne first appeared in 2017, but it’s since been subject to a comprehensive update levelled at its styling, cabin, powertrains and chassis. The new design and technology direction has been inspired by the Taycan EV, which has served as a reference point for other mainstream Porsches to follow – but does the new Cayenne still have a lead on the competition?

Porsche Cayenne: in detail

  • Engine, gearbox and technical highlights >  Turbocharged V6 and V8 engines make up the range, with or without plug-in hybrid assistance
  • Performance and 0-60 time > The base Cayenne is brisk, and the top-level Turbo E-Hybrid churns out spectacular numbers
  • Ride and handling > The Cayenne feels taut and keen for a large SUV, but some rivals are more cosseting
  • MPG and running costs > The standard V6 model can easily beat Porsche's claimed fuel consumption, and PHEV models offer Benefit-in-Kind tax advantages
  • Interior and tech > Porsche's superb ergonomics, quality and tech are among the best on the market, but the ambience is quite plain
  • Design > Now one of the more attractive luxury SUVs, the Cayenne belies its size with clever detailing and a subtlety missing in some rivals 
Porsche Cayenne – rear17

Prices, specs and rivals

The new Cayenne covers a huge area of the market, with the base car priced at £70,400 and the Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe GT Package costing a rather frightening £154,000. That gives it an awful lot of rivals to contend with, but from our first drive of the new model (and our experience of its predecessor), there’s enough latent talent in the package for it to take them on with confidence. 

The Cayenne’s most obvious rival is the Range Rover Sport, which costs from £83,620 in D300 form. The new Sport has already proved itself to have enormous bandwidth with a calm, luxurious feel and saloon-like dynamics all in one package, but like the Cayenne, it needs some optional chassis hardware to give its best (namely the £5330 Stormer Handling Pack). And don’t be fooled by the enormous price gulf between the two – the Porsche gets much closer in price terms with equal equipment levels. 

BMW’s recently facelifted X5 also has the Cayenne firmly in its sights. We haven’t driven it yet, but with a starting price of £68,165, a revamped interior and BMW’s proven CLAR architecture, it could run the Porsche close. 

Stretching to the GT Package-equipped Turbo E-Hybrid opens up a new realm of super-SUV competitors, including the Aston Martin DBX, BMW XM and Lamborghini Urus S. The previous Turbo GT had spectacular speed and ability for its size, but it remains to be seen whether the heavier and more powerful Turbo E-Hybrid can pull the same trick.

More on Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT revealed – 631bhp pure IC flagship debuts
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT revealed – 631bhp pure IC flagship debuts

Porsche is going all out with its latest Cayenne derivative, packing 631bhp, a coupe-only body and no hybrid bits in sight
29 Jun 2021
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe -
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Coupe review

Two-ton ‘coupe’ SUVs are difficult to like, but there’s little faulting the Cayenne Coupe’s performance or dynamics
21 May 2019
Porsche Cayenne Coupe revealed. Still want that BMW X6?
Porsche Cayenne Coupe - header
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Coupe revealed. Still want that BMW X6?

The already controversial Cayenne now has a coupe variant
21 Mar 2019
New Porsche Cayenne Turbo review
Porsche Cayenne Turbo - Front
Porsche Cayenne

New Porsche Cayenne Turbo review

It might not fit the usual performance car mould, but the Porsche Cayenne Turbo is a force to be reckoned with
26 Jun 2018
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid review –revised green tech for SUV
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid – front
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid review –revised green tech for SUV

More convincing than the previous Cayenne hybrid – but Porsche’s hybrid SUV still offers few benefits over its petrol equivalnets.
14 May 2018
New Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid revealed
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid - front
Porsche Cayenne

New Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid revealed

Porsche’s new plug-in Cayenne E-Hybrid is more powerful and faster than the Cayenne S, but will it drive as well?
1 May 2018
New 2018 Porsche Cayenne – Everything you need to know
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo - Front
Porsche Cayenne

New 2018 Porsche Cayenne – Everything you need to know

We take an in-depth look at Porsche’s latest big SUV and passenger in the new Cayenne Turbo
22 Sep 2017
New 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo unveiled
Porsche Cayenne Turbo live
Porsche Cayenne

New 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo unveiled

New top of the range Cayenne gets rear-wheel steer, active aero and 542bhp
12 Sep 2017
Porsche Cayenne review
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel - Rear
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne review

It might be big and ugly, but the Cayenne is amazingly agile and truly involving to drive
27 Mar 2017
Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition

Expect a flurry of run-out models ahead of the all-new Cayenne's debut
3 Feb 2017
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, full details of super-SUV here
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, full details of super-SUV here

Porsche has revealed the new 562bhp Cayenne Turbo S at the Detroit auto show
12 Jan 2015
Porsche Cayenne Turbo review and pictures
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Turbo review and pictures

A facelift, changes under the skin too, but the same bonkers and brilliant result
4 Nov 2014
Porsche Cayenne 2014 facelift
Porsche Cayenne 2014 facelift
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne 2014 facelift

Porsche has launched a facelifted Cayenne model, which brings a range of cleaner engines and a new hybrid model. Details and pictures here
28 Jul 2014
Porsche Cayenne buying guide
Porsche Cayenne buying guide
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne buying guide

You can now pick up an example of the Porsche Cayenne performance SUV for under £10,000. Buying guide essentials here
6 Jun 2014
Porsche Macan four-cylinder
Porsche Macan four-cylinder
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Macan four-cylinder

An entry level Porsche Macan SUV gets a 2-litre VW Golf GTI engine, with limited UK sales
28 Apr 2014
2013 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel review
2013 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel white front
Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel review

The Porsche Cayenne S Diesel delivers huge torque and mighty acceleration. Is it fun, too?
13 Jun 2013
New Porsche sales figures
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S red
Porsche Cayenne

New Porsche sales figures

Porsche's latest sales figures reveal a skew away from its sports cars towards the Panamera and Cayenne
6 Jun 2013
Cayenne vs Caterham video
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S v Caterham 7 Supersport
Porsche Cayenne

Cayenne vs Caterham video

Caterham Seven vs Porsche Cayenne, David vs Goliath in our latest video track battle
10 May 2013
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel review and pictures
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel review and pictures
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne S Diesel review and pictures

With an almighty 627lb ft, the new Cayenne S Diesel is the torquiest Porsche you can buy. Review here
25 Oct 2012
New V8 diesel for torquiest Cayenne ever
Torquiest Cayenne ever
Porsche Cayenne

New V8 diesel for torquiest Cayenne ever

Porsche has released the new Cayenne twin-turbo V8 diesel, with 382bhp and 626lb ft of torque. Details here
12 Sep 2012
Eterniti Artemis video
Video: Eterniti Artemis SUV
Porsche Cayenne

Eterniti Artemis video

See Eterniti's Artemis super SUV - a £252,000, 600bhp Porsche Cayenne - in action on video
25 Apr 2012
Eterniti Artemis super SUV
Eterniti Artemis
Porsche Cayenne

Eterniti Artemis super SUV

Eterniti pulls the wraps off its Artemis super SUV at the 2012 Beijing motor show: meet the 600bhp, £252K Cayenne
23 Apr 2012
New Porsche Cayenne GTS
420bhp Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed
Porsche Cayenne

New Porsche Cayenne GTS

With 414bhp from its 4.8-litre naturally-aspirated V8 engine, this latest-generation GTS is the hard-edged big brother to the Cayenne S, and is making…
10 Apr 2012
