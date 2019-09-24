Porsche Taycan review – the most complete electric car on sale

Such is the rapid pace of EV development that it always feels like there’s something around the corner to set a new benchmark, shifting the goal posts of what an electric car can do. That’s what Porsche has done with the latest, second-generation Taycan. It may look familiar, but it’s taken a huge step forward in every key metric – from performance, range and charging speed to cruising comfort and dynamic ability – to make one of the most desirable EVs on the planet even better. What you’re looking at is the new yardstick for premium electric saloons.

As one of the best-selling Porsches of recent times, the Taycan appears to have resonated with premium electric car buyers (although it’s a different story on the used market, where it’s been hit with massive depreciation). Its combination of style, polished driving dynamics and build quality – not to mention its ability to time travel when you plant the throttle – make it one of the most rounded EVs you can buy, more so than ever in Gen 2 guise.

The Taycan comes in a variety of forms, including a Sport Turismo estate, a jacked-up, plastic-clad Cross Turismo and a track-honed Turbo GT. There’s a model for almost every use case – if you have the cash, that is. The Taycan doesn’t come cheap, starting at £86,500 and stretching all the way to an astonishing £186,300 in its flagship form; big money, but that’s the price you pay for what is an electric saloon at the cutting edge.

Porsche Taycan: in detail

Price and rivals

The Taycan starts at £86,500 for a basic rear-wheel-drive model with a standard 82kWh (usable) battery pack and 402bhp. Next up is the £95,900 Taycan 4S, which as the name suggests adds a motor at the front axle for four wheel drive, and a higher 537bhp output.