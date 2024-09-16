Audi e-tron GT 2025 review – is Audi’s Taycan rival finally worth a chance?

The S is still phenomenally potent but you aren’t completely overwhelmed by the straight-line performance, and the ride is still cushioned on the standard suspension. It isn’t as serene over bumps, but on 20-inch wheels rather than RS’s 21s there’s a soft edge to impacts, and the e-tron still plays the cruising role very well.

Even the ‘base’ Quattro with ‘only’ 496bhp feels incredibly quick, the lower number disguised no doubt by its instantaneous delivery. It’s certainly still enough to be able to excite the chassis under power as you can in the S, RS and Performance models, you just dig into the pedal more.

Efficiency and charging

300 miles of range easily achievable in the Quattro

RS Performance drinks a bit more aggressively

More versatile charging is of a benefit

The e-tron GT is compliant, reassuring at speed and great to spend big miles in, particularly in the knowledge that it can go further on a charge than before. More than not a lot could still be not enough, though. On a mix of roads we managed 254 miles in the RS Performance, some way off Audi’s claim.

Likewise the new base-spec e-tron GT Quattro with ‘just’ 496bhp was only the first e-tron GT in our experience to yield (just) over 300 miles of real world range. That being said, we made a deliberate effort in the Quattro to not drive with efficiency in mind, rather just as we would in any other car. On a hurried journey down to the south coast from East Anglia we saw the A505, the A1, the M25 and the M3 at far from hypermiling pace. We left home with 75 per cent in the ‘tank’ and arrived with 21 per cent after a 162-mile journey, equating to a motorway range at 100 per cent charge of more or less 300 miles exactly. EVs are at their unhappiest at motorway speeds, so bimbling around towns and villages will get you many more miles for your kilowatts.

Charging the new car is better too. The claim is it’ll charge quicker and sustain that charging speed for longer during a juice-up and they’re not lying. The old car used to take a couple of minutes to get up to speed. In the new Quattro, we saw a 270+kW draw for most of the duration of a charge, only slowing on the approach to 80 per cent. Practically speaking, that means popping into the services for the loo and a snack will net the e-tron GT an adequate glug of electrons for progress to be made.