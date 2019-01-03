It’s been a fantastic few years for that most illustrious and long-lived of performance car breeds; the grand tourer. A new Maserati and a refreshed lineup of Aston Martins, Ferraris and Bentleys add to a marketplace that now features powertrains ranging from naturally aspirated, to turbocharged, hybridised and even some that are fully electric. Most are of course front engined, but some are all-wheel drive, some are rear-wheel drive and some don’t even limit the door count to two.

The growing pains the motor industry is suffering with have proven most unexpectedly fruitful in the GT car space. But as we hurtle through 2025, we can add a couple of the newest entries in long-standing GT dynasties to the ranks of the best GTs you can buy right now: the very latest V12 Ferrari, the 12 Cilindri, as well as the excellent, electrified new Bentley Continental GT.

No matter how they go about achieving it, the best grand tourers must nail the same brief – to ensconce in comfort and inhale miles, but still engage when driven spiritedly. The best GTs combine the typical luxury car attributes with the sense of drama and occasion that only a supercar can supply. These are our favourite current GT cars, from an 800bhp V12 Ferrari to an all-electric four-door Audi.

Best GT cars of 2025

Click the links below to read our full review on each or our favourite GTs.