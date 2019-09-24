More reviews In-depth reviews Audi RS7 Sportback Performance review – engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The RS7 Performance’s power comes from a revised version of Audi’s 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 TFSI unit, with cylinder-on-demand technology and a 48V mild-hybrid system to reduce fuel consumption.

The Performance-spec V8 gains bigger turbos than before, with power now up to 621bhp – a gain of 29bhp – and torque rated at 627lb ft. The engine is still attached to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, with power sent to all four wheels through a mechanical centre diff and a locking ‘Sport differential’ at the rear axle to apportion drive. The standard torque split is 40:60 front-to-rear, while the centre diff can delegate up to 70 per cent of drive to the front wheels or 85 per cent to the rear if the situation calls for it.

Top speed is pegged at 174mph, although given how massively potent the RS7 feels, you get the sense it could smash through that and on to a much higher maximum with the limiter removed. Its 3.4sec 0-62mph is undeniably quick, but comparable versions of the Porsche Panamera – and the F90 M5 Competition – were even more accelerative on paper.

The mild-hybrid technology – a glorified term for a belt-driven starter-alternator – is primarily there to reduce load on the powertrain, rather than providing any real assistance, but combined with cylinder-on-demand tech is good for fuel savings of around a fifth of a gallon every 62 miles.

The RS7 Performance was offered with two suspension options that quite dramatically alter the way it feels on the road. The standard set-up is an air spring and adaptive damper combination, with adjustable ride heights depending on driver mode. It’s the optional Dynamic Ride Control system that is unique to RS7s and RS6s of this generation, though, with a combination of hydraulically cross-linked dampers and steel coil springs giving the RS7 more resolute control. Weight saving measures such as reduced sound deadening and lighter 22-inch alloys trim the Performance model down to 2065kg – hardly a flyweight, but comparable to contemporary rivals.