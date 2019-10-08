There’s a sense that this is a car with a highly strung heart, not just because of its numbers, but the way it manages heat. The M8 Competition has a cooling fan just about as loud as its engine note, frequently running for extended periods after shut down (the background vibrations and hum are so extreme that it can sound as if the engine’s still running from inside the cabin). BMW integrated a clever active cooling system for the engine in this application, running the fans and a cooling pump to actively cool the turbochargers slowly prior to shut down.

Ride and handling

Chassis tuning is specific to the M8, so despite similarities in size and weight, the M8 should have different driving characteristics to the previous F90 M5 it sat alongside. It’s certainly not small, stretching to 4867mm in length and 1907mm wide, marginally shorter and wider than the F90 and with a 1960kg kerb weight.

There’s a baffling range of adjustment of the car’s parameters on offer, from the standard Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus engine settings and Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus damper modes, to 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD drivetrain configurations. New is BMW’s ‘integrated braking system’, which uses an electronic actuator for the brake booster rather than a vacuum booster, and can therefore respond differently on command – Comfort and Sport settings give either softer, more road-suitable response or a quicker response for fast driving. Steel items have good response from the top of the pedal but lack the power you need to push on – carbon ceramic discs would be a nice option given the mass at play.

On track the M8 behaves much as you’d expect of a car that’s both highly developed and powerful, but also 1960kg at the kerb – fast, precise and well balanced, but not as agile as something perhaps a touch lighter. The weight certainly takes the edge off what’s clearly a very rapid machine, but under braking and during the initial turn-in phase you need to take just a little more time to ensure everything hooks up. Under power it’s much better, feeling rear-biased but hooking up hard with all four wheels whenever the rear tyres get a little too carried away.