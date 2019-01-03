Cons – Understeers a bit in extremis; some (but not all) don’t seem to like the way it looks

Few – if any – saw this coming. The Corvette has always been big on numbers, theatre and noise but a little short on finesse, and then the C8 arrived to shatter our preconceptions. Now mid-engined and built in right-hand drive for the first time, the latest Corvette is well built, supremely capable and fantastically engaging – not to mention stunningly fast. The 6.2-litre pushrod V8 might be familiar on paper, but it's all new for the C8 with a dry sump, a 6700rpm redline and 495bhp. If that's not quite enough, the Z06 version offers extra poise and performance to meet the Porsche 911 GT3 head on.

‘I nail it from 2000rpm and one moment the 5.5-litre engine is hauling through the first 4000rpm with some conviction, the next moment the spark seems to hit the keg. The V8 finds its full voice, slams its shoulder behind the mass of the car and explodes with power, delivering an aural sweet spot between 5 and 6 before wailing to the 8500rpm red line. It’s stunning, like a huge, mega-punchy Honda VTEC.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who drove the Corvette Z06 in Germany

Alternatives to the Chevrolet Corvette C8

You’ll pay nearly £100k for a base Stingray – a hefty sum, but still a few grand cheaper than a 911 Carrera. Against the 394bhp Porsche the Corvette packs a much heavier punch, but the 992 is a formidable sports car, and takes some beating on a technical road. Another rival is the Mercedes-AMG GT43, which is again more expensive than the C8 but has a 2-litre turbo motor with half the cylinders. The Porsche and AMG are more versatile coupes than the Corvette, however, coming with a pair of (admittedly very tight) rear seats.

