Twist yourself around the carbon bolsters and you sink low into the CS, the seats fabulously supportive, the wheel reaching out to meet you. But it somehow doesn't feel very compact. Though it's stubbier than an M4 it's just as wide, and it feels like there's a mass of dashboard and fascia around you. The large, thick-rimmed wheel doesn't help you feel intimately plugged into the car either. And then the controversial bit – unlike its predecessor, the CS is only offered with two pedals, with no option of a manual. The standard M2’s manual ‘box wouldn’t be able to deal with the CS’s increased 479lb ft torque output (in the standard car it’s already limited to 406lb ft, to the auto’s 442), so BMW’s eight-speed M Steptronic torque converter it is. In truth this isn’t the loss it might seem to be. The M2’s manual isn't the most satisfying anyway, and with their central leg divider, the carbon bucket seats clearly weren’t designed with three pedals in mind.

Thumb the start button and the straight-six fires into life with a gravelly tone, and even with everything left in Comfort mode there's a feeling of effortless propulsion as soon as you get moving. The engine’s low-down flexibility zaps away any sense of inertia, and then you notice the extra snap and clarity to the steering; it may not be a physically small car but it does a good job of responding like one, and you can drive with calm hands and position it sweetly. BMW pulls a similar trick with the M3 and M4, which always feel keener than physics should allow, but that feeling is more vivid here, the M2 carrying fewer kilos within a shorter wheelbase. It pivots through corners with real positivity as you wind on lock, and soon your attention turns to the rear, and managing the slug of 442lb ft to the 285-section Michelins. With the TC left on the CS reigns itself back if you’re greedy with the throttle, but soon hits a ferocious stride as it chomps through the lower gears. The shifts are quick and clean but lack the crispness of a DCT, but with no pause needed to punch the clutch in and grab a gear manually, it makes for an unrelenting, eye-opening surge. Baby M car? This was M5 pace not too long ago.

Though it’s big on numbers the straight-six isn’t the most special sounding engine, the gruff growl never blooming into something musical, even when you rev it out. But it’s a great partner for the chassis, all that torque and power giving you freedom to work the rear axle at will when you loosen the reins of the TC. Do that and the CS is a bit of a monster. It still finds impressive traction if you’re smooth, but slip is often just a toe-twitch away, particularly when loaded up through a corner with the engine primed in the lower gears. You can point the nose in and induce subtle slides that require barely any correction, neatly overdriving the rears until they regain traction again. The variable TC lets you drive in this sweet spot with minimal intervention, stringing together corner after corner with a fantastic sense of adjustability.