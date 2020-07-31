The overall result not only looked special, but felt it too. This was a blisteringly fast M2 that was also more communicative, predictable and engaging than the already excellent Competition, and brilliant on road and track. It’s a surefire future classic.

What to look out for

While it’s hard to determine long-term reliability on a car built so recently and in such low numbers, there are no significant CS-specific concerns to look out for as yet. There are, however, known issues with the S55 engine, with the worst of them being crank hub failure, which can cause a rough idle, disrupt timing and potentially cause catastrophic engine failure. This is a very limited problem, however, and only tends to surface on cars modified to produce considerably more power than BMW intended. The valve cover gasket is also known to leak on high-mileage engines, with differential leaks, charge pipe failure and wheel bearings reported to have failed on some cars.

What to pay

Only 2200 M2 CSs were built, with just over 100 heading for the UK market, so the classifieds aren’t exactly flooded with examples for sale. However, the large premiums being asked post its eCoty victory have now gone, meaning the cheapest cars, which tend to have covered around 40,000 miles, can be had for under £55,000. For a near-delivery mileage car – of which there are a frustratingly high number – you’ll need to pay in excess of £80,000.

What we said

The CS treatment for the M2 consisted of much more than just a bit more power. The car was no lighter than the Competition due to its increased technical content (adaptive damping, for example), but helping to offset that was a carbon fibre bonnet and roof, the former featuring a large vent to assist engine cooling and to reduce aerodynamic pressure at the front of the car. Carbon was also used for the rear diffuser, wing mirrors, the front splitter and a ducktail-style rear spoiler, all of which gave the CS even more visual aggression. It’s the kind of car once seen you can’t stop looking at; a car you can never not look back at having parked up and walked away.