BMW M2 Fast Fleet test – five months in the cut-price 'M4 Lite'

Incidentally, you may have seen it suggested that the infamous carbonfibre seat-base hump is not particularly compatible with a clutch pedal and therefore the manual gearbox. This is certainly the impression you get during the first few days in a car equipped with this combination, but after a while this feeling fades. It’s mainly a matter of finding a more precise fore-aft seating position than usual, and while you can still feel the hump brushing against your leg, you soon don’t notice it’s happening.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As for that manual gearbox, it’s not one you’d write home about, lacking the snicketinous of, say, the manual in our 911 Carrera GTS long-termer. I’d still tick that option box, though, because how many more chances will there be to do so? Then again, I spent a few weeks with an auto M2 prior to our manual’s arrival and found plenty to like about it – nicely judged auto shifts, decent paddles, swift responses. If you did go down the auto route, you probably wouldn’t feel like you were missing out.

In day-to-day use, the M2 proved painless to live with – easy around town (the auto version was easier still, of course) and happy chomping up longer journeys. Only the jiggly low-speed ride occasionally elicited a mild grumble from occupants. I soon came to appreciate the M2’s giant twin-screen set-up, too. If physical controls are becoming a thing of the past, the next best thing is to have a supersized touchscreen that means your finger has bigger targets to aim for while you’re on the move and being bounced around. That said, for most things you can still whizz around the menus using the iDrive controller, which is even easier to operate on the move, making for less distraction. Please, please never remove this, BMW.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle our M2 faced was the inevitable comparisons with its esteemed F87 Competition predecessor. But after five months living with our G87, I found I’d stopped thinking of it as an M2 at all, but rather as a cut-price, rear-drive M4 Lite. Viewed that way – embracing the strengths the model has gained rather than focusing on those it has lost – it could be enjoyed simply for what it was, and I enjoyed it immensely.

BMW M2 (G87)

Date acquired January 2024 Duration of test 5 months Total test mileage 5629 Overall mpg 25.4 Total costs £136.50 (wheel alignment) Price when new £76,855 Value today c£50,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 325.