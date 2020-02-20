BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe 2025 review – Audi S3 saloon fighter isn’t a full-on M car
BMW’s M235 Gran Coupe pairs sharper looks with sharpened dynamics but still doesn’t deliver the full M-car experience
The M235 xDrive Gran Coupe is, as its full title suggests, the ‘gran coupe’ version of the M135 hot hatch, with both dropping the ‘i’ to avoid customers getting them confused with the electrified products with which they share showroom space.
Obviously, the as yet unsolved problem of then explaining to customers that the 2-series gran coupe is a totally different and unrelated car to the 2-series coupe naturally follows. Such is the challenge of badging the evermore diverse, niche-filling model ranges of German premium car companies.
Should a customer find their way to be face to face with the M235 does it justify itself against its £43k+ starting price and indeed, against Audi’s S3 saloon? We found out over the course of 400 miles on UK roads, from the picturesque driving roads of the Cotswolds and West Sussex to the maelstrom of the M25 and A1.
Engine gearbox and technical highlights
Like the M135, the M235 is very much not electrified. Like the M135, it’s on that rarified branch of the BMW M family tree for four-cylinder-engined cars that started with the E30 M3 homologation special. Unlike the M135 but like the E30, the M235 is a saloon… or a coupe, or a gran coupe, or a hatchback, or whatever you want to call it. Meaning, it’s M135 up to the B-pillar, before the roof, doors and glass begin to taper down towards the boot. The result is a sort of miniaturised swooping coupe; a caricature of the 4-series and 8-series this little tike of a rotund three-box looks up to.
This is a heavily facelifted and updated car but such are the changes, BMW saw fit to re-code this new car as F74, from the F44 designation that first launched in 2019. On top of being 25mm taller and 20mm longer, there’s sharper lighting, an M5-esque gaping mouth, and kidney grilles with vertical and diagonal elements in line with BMW’s new design language. At the back much tighter, more technical lighting is complemented by a boot lip and four rorty exhausts. It’s sharper-suited overall than the original, harder to confuse at a distance with cars from lower-tier European brands, with more soft-focus M-car adenda than before too. Under the skin the body and chassis have been stiffened, the kinematics and shock absorbers revised and caster on the front wheels increased.
That last detail is an important clue to temper your expectations because fundamentally, the M235 is front-biased car, being as it is based on the UKL2 platform that underpins as many Minis as it does BMWs. Its closest relation is of course the M135 with which it shares its engine, transmission, adaptive dampers, 8mm ride height drop and four-wheel drive system, if not its kerb weight. While the M135 weighs 1550kg, the M235 gains an extra 25kg by comparison, at 1575kg.
The B48 four-cylinder is down slightly on power from 302bhp to 296bhp while torque is also down by 37lb ft, to 295lb ft. These are nominal enough changes that you don’t really notice any kind of deprivation. That said, the Audi S3 saloon is up by comparison in terms of power and torque, with 328bhp and 420lb ft.
Performance and 0-62mph
The mill gets you going up the road with acceptable urgency, in part actually thanks to the move from the eight-speed torque converter to a seven-speed DCT. The engine needs some revs to get the best out of it, the power coming on in full from 5000rpm, though max torque comes in from just 2000rpm.
The official figures are 0-62mph in 4.9sec, on the way to a 155mph top speed. For context, the M235’s closest rival, the Audi S3 saloon, completes the sprint in 4.7sec – a hair quicker thanks to the extra grunt on tap.
The dimpled wheel-mounted shift paddles have the new box responding well, with the engine delivering flatulent shift theatrics when in Sport mode. Just be sure to actively select manual or else you’ll forever be one gear too low and swearing as the ‘box delivers a 4000rpm downshift accompanied by silly exhaust noises in sleepy village traffic. Sorry, West Sussex. In terms of efficiency, the M235 will sip at its fuel reserves at a cruise delivering comfortably over 30mpg on average, even with a few extensions of its mechanical muscle.
Ride and handling
The M235 adopts the My Modes menus that confusingly conflate driving modes with interior ambiance. In Sport you can adjust the amount of stability control, the aggression of the powertrain and the steering, if not the dampers. Personal mode meanwhile is where the M235 is at its most comfortable and compliant.
Happily, the stiffer setup you’re forced into in sport is far from a deal-breaker. There’s balance and control to the M235’s damper strokes. It’s usable on the road melding a firmness that gives you confidence to push, that doesn’t go so far to make the car feel unsettled. It’s as if BMW benchmarked the VW Group DCC system in its best installation, found the best point along the 15-way slider and went ‘yep, that’s our sport damping’. That’s to say too that it’s far from perfect. Low-speed impacts come through with an occasionally startling thud but it’s far from intolerable. Perhaps not going for the £600 19-inch Y-spoke alloy wheel option and sticking with the standard 18s would alleviate this.
The M235’s chassis is allowed a bit more freedom to float, giving you a greater sensation of weight transfer than some stiffer-sprung rivals. The steering too is correctly ratioed (if a little light) and without a razor-sharp rate of response that would feel out of step with the rest of its medium heat dynamic appointment. The xDrive AWD is keen to pull you straight but not a total party pooper. Overall the M235 entices you less into a spirited drive with how it feels initially but rewards just enough to render you surprised once you get on top of it, even if it’s an ‘oh, okay!’ moment rather than a revelatory experience.
Driver's note on the pre-facelift M235i
'Remove the M from the beginning of the name and it would be much easier to like the way the 235i drives. It steers well, the 4WD chassis is nicely composed, even if it does have a tendency to understeer on throttle (oddly), and the brakes, steering, ride, turn-in etc., are all absolutely just fine. More than fine in many respects. But nothing about the way the 235i goes down the road deserves to have an M badge attached to it. As a result it feels like a car that’s trying to be something it isn’t.' – Steve Sutcliffe, who drove the M235i on the launch in 2020.
Interior
Back to the ergonomics and those My Modes settings, which are just plain strange. A moment’s silence too for the rotary BMW clickwheel and physical climate controls, dearly departed. The latest BMW iDrive OS9 is responsive enough and with familiarity, becomes intuitive.
There’s theatre to the M235’s cabin. Three lines of stitching in the M colours streak diagonally across the dash, while the M Sport seats bundled in with M Sport package pro add a bit of visual spice (especially in Coral Red) as well as just being a better seat in terms of support, positioning and comfort. Quality is a question mark, mind. Some less than premium plastics aren’t too far from reach, while the new column stalks for the indicators and wipers feel a little light and tinny – not so much of a problem on this as it is on the £100k+ M5…
You lose a little headroom in the back compared to the hatchback but actually, you could ferry around average sized adults in adequate comfort. The boot’s decently sized too with a good aperture size.
Price and rivals
Featuring the M Sport package pro, our car came with the M Sport brakes as well as the M Sport seats. Both are worthwhile additions that reinforce the M235’s case for sub-junior M car status. You’re better positioned, better supported and can lean harder on the brakes than you otherwise would – £2750 well spent. The identically-priced Technology Plus Pack could be a good call too, bringing adaptive LED lights, a head-up display, wireless phone charging and more, though we feel like the £175 heated steering wheel should have been included. We wouldn’t pay the £1050 for the panoramic glass sunroof, though.
A basic M235 will set you back £43,590 before any of that – less than an Audi S3 saloon at £48,660. The car we tested had a sticker for £55,038 attached, a hair more than a top-spec Vorsprung S3. If you’re not wedded to the Gran Coupe body style, the M135 is right there next to it. There’s also the Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf R, Cupra Leon 300 (sans-AWD) and Mercedes-AMG A 35 to consider. Though the latter is soon to be off sale if it isn’t already, there ought to be dealer stock to choose from. Likewise the CLA 35, which is also discontinued.