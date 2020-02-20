BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe 2025 review – Audi S3 saloon fighter isn’t a full-on M car

The M235 xDrive Gran Coupe is, as its full title suggests, the ‘gran coupe’ version of the M135 hot hatch, with both dropping the ‘i’ to avoid customers getting them confused with the electrified products with which they share showroom space.

Obviously, the as yet unsolved problem of then explaining to customers that the 2-series gran coupe is a totally different and unrelated car to the 2-series coupe naturally follows. Such is the challenge of badging the evermore diverse, niche-filling model ranges of German premium car companies.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Should a customer find their way to be face to face with the M235 does it justify itself against its £43k+ starting price and indeed, against Audi’s S3 saloon? We found out over the course of 400 miles on UK roads, from the picturesque driving roads of the Cotswolds and West Sussex to the maelstrom of the M25 and A1.

Engine gearbox and technical highlights

Like the M135, the M235 is very much not electrified. Like the M135, it’s on that rarified branch of the BMW M family tree for four-cylinder-engined cars that started with the E30 M3 homologation special. Unlike the M135 but like the E30, the M235 is a saloon… or a coupe, or a gran coupe, or a hatchback, or whatever you want to call it. Meaning, it’s M135 up to the B-pillar, before the roof, doors and glass begin to taper down towards the boot. The result is a sort of miniaturised swooping coupe; a caricature of the 4-series and 8-series this little tike of a rotund three-box looks up to.