The £3.1m Ferrari F80 is a V6 LaFerrari successor 

What’s most impressive is that the new 9200rpm V6 is responsible for 888bhp of this total (at 8750rpm), with a 3-litre capacity giving it an incredible 296bhp per-litre specific output. Numerous internal upgrades have helped liberate this extra power, with use of titanium bolts and a revised crankcase allowing it to retain the same weight figure as the unit in the 296 GTB.

Sound will be a subject on the minds of many, as while the V6’s performance might be impressive, a six cylinder will never have quite the same exotic edge as the V12 that came before it. We’ll have to wait for our first drive for a definitive verdict, but based on a brief sound clip, the combination of Inconel manifolds and its unique 1-6-3-4-2-5 firing order make for an incredibly convincing sound in place of a Ferrari V12.

Unlike the rear-drive McLaren W1, the F80 sends this power to all four wheels, making it the first all-wheel drive Ferrari flagship and one capable of a ludicrous 2.15sec 0-62mph time, over five tenths quicker than its British rival. Top speed is suitably flagship too at ‘over’ 217mph, matching both the LaFerrari and new McLaren W1.

Many manufacturers claim their products take inspiration from the track, but with both MGU-K and MGU-H systems to recover energy from the electric motors and new, enlarged electrically assisted turbochargers, the F80 takes this to the next level. At the core of the system is a single 8.8kg, 30,000rpm electric motor for the MGU-K, acting as a starter motor, power generator and delivering an 80bhp boost to the rear axle. Combine this with a dual-motor electric front axle, now developed in house with an improved output and 36kg drop in weight over the SF90’s (61.5kg in total), the hybrid system contributes 292bhp to the final power figure.

Much of the hybrid system’s impressive performance comes from the use of an 800V architecture and a new lightweight, in-house developed battery that takes its chemistry from Formula 1. Unlike the recent 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale, though, the F80 isn’t a plug-in hybrid and can’t run in pure-electric mode, with its electric assistance purely to boost performance. The choice to forego a plug-in system is also said to improve useability while keeping weight to a minimum.