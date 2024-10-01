Ferrari 12 Cilindri 2024 review – 819bhp super GT tested on road and track

​​​It’s more than a car, isn’t it? A Ferrari is one thing, but a V12 Ferrari: that’s a thing in and of itself. In automotive culture and to Ferrari as a marque – the first Ferrari in 1947 had 12 cylinders, and ‘everything since is a derivation,’ as Enzo Ferrari once put it.

Perhaps that’s why Ferrari has chosen to name its latest V12-powered car after the engine itself. The 12 Cilindri (which sounds a lot better pronounced in Italian, or the closest an English-speaker can get to it phonetically, at least: doe-dee-chee-chill-in-dree, or 12-cylinder to you and me) is the successor to the 812 Superfast. When that car’s 812 Competizione evolution was launched in 2021, evo’s review wondered rhetorically if it would be the last naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari of its kind.

Happily, it wasn’t. The 12 Cilindri is powered by a derivation of the 812 Comp’s 6.5-litre, 65-degree V12 and still does without turbochargers, nor hybrid assistance yet develops 126bhp per litre. Peak power – reached at 9250rpm – is 819bhp.

Both fixed-roof berlinetta and convertible Spider versions have gone on sale concurrently, priced at £336,500 and £366,500 respectively. Deliveries of the Spider will start around six months after the closed car. All of the 12 Cilindris here at the international media launch are berlinettas.