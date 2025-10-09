Given it’s a decade since Ferrari went public, this year’s Capital Markets Day presentation is a significant one. It’s not just this anniversary that makes it so important either, as it also falls in-line with the first phase of the launch of its all-electric model, the Elettrica. We sat in on the conference to see exactly where Ferrari is heading.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ferrari’s been hard at work developing its EV for the past few years and while rivals have recently pulled the plug on similar projects, this one is coming to fruition in full in 2026. Until now, Ferrari planned to make 40 per cent of its shipments electric by 2030 following the Elettrica’s launch, but intriguingly, that’s now changed.

> The Ferrari Elettrica will be a practical electric four-door with hypercar power

Despite such commitment to the project, Ferrari has announced that it has halved its target for EV shipments from 2030 to 20 per cent. Pure-ICE models are now set to form 40 per cent of them, twice as many as previous forecasts, matching the share for hybrid cars – this gives combustion engines a very important role to play in its short-term future. Company CEO Benedetto Vigna said‘…we will see in a few years how the world is changing,’ but cited a change in the market as justification for the move.

Not only has this increased the importance of combustion power in its lineup, it’s also confirmed Ferrari will continue to not just support, but also develop these power plants in the years to come. Everything from the V6 currently seen in the 296 and F80, the V8 in the 849 Testarossa and Amalfi and the V12 in the 12Cilindri will all receive upgrades to increase specific output towards 2030 – we’ll have to wait and see how exactly it’ll achieve this.

These units will also be developed to run effectively on sustainable fuels in order to ensure proper support when/if they become more readily available for consumers. This is part of Ferrari’s focus to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint by 10 times in the next five years, with the increased use of recycled aluminium and sustainable energy in the production process also contributing.

The launch of Ferrari’s first all-electric car will be unnerving for some purists (and investors alike), but this announcement goes some way to settling fears that Maranello’s ditching internal combustion power any time soon.