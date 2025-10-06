When Performance Car magazine closed, two writers and a Subaru kept driving

The editor held up a beautifully framed shot of the Jaguar XKR going sideways. ‘Great oversteer, Meaden,’ he beamed. ‘This could make an ideal cover shot for our magazine, Performance Car.’

Richard Meaden allowed a smile to play across his boyish face. ‘Thanks boss,’ he grinned.

‘Now get back to your computer and write it up,’ the editor added, ‘as the deadline was nine days ago.’

Meaden strolled back into the main office and sat at his desk.

‘Great oversteer, Dickie,’ said a soft voice next to him. Meaden turned to look at his friend and colleague John Barker, who was sitting at the next desk, casually smoking a rolled-up cigarette while writing an insightful review of a new Porsche.

‘Thanks mate,’ Meaden replied. ‘I loved the pictures from your new BMW M3 review. Great oversteer…’

Barker was about to reply when a wave of grey men entered the office. Management Suits! This couldn’t be good news. Instinctively, Barker and Meaden leapt up and followed their editor into the meeting room where the Suits had gathered.

‘Gentlemen, I’ll keep this brief,’ the main Suit mewed. ‘We’re closing down Performance Car. Please finish the insightful reviews you’re currently writing and then leave the building, having first handed in your ID cards and driving shoes.’