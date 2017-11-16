Maserati Ghibli (2013 - 2023) review – Italy's answer to the BMW 5-series

Yes, it does share some components from the Chrysler parts bin, and you probably forgot that it existed at all, but if you enjoy your supersaloons with a unique slice of character and personality, the Maserati Ghibli might just be for you. While the performance of earlier iterations left us cold, its final years brought the V8-powered Trofeo into the equation. Italy’s answer to the BMW M5 was a whole lot more compelling.

As with the Quattroporte, Maserati added a Trofeo model to the Ghibli line-up, which meant that for the first time the smaller of the two saloons from Modena had an eight-cylinder engine, where previously only a choice of six-cylinder petrol or diesel units was available. And where the infotainment system might be borrowed from Chrysler via the Stellantis parts bin, the V8 is 100 per cent European and home-grown in Italy.

Engine, transmission and 0-60mph time

Developed by Maserati but built by Ferrari, the twin-turbo V8 of the Trofeo is related to the F154 motor you’ll find in all V8-engined Ferraris from the Portofino to the SF90 (although the link weakens as you get closer to the 986bhp hybrid hypercar). Changes for the Trofeo include a wet sump in place of the Ferrari’s dry sump set-up and a cross-plane crank instead of the flat-plane item favoured by Maranello, the latter a prime reason why the Ferraris rev to 8000rpm but the Trofeo peaks at 6750rpm. And while the Ferrari and Maserati share the same bore size, the latter’s stroke is shorter, which is why it’s 3.8 rather than 3.9 litres.