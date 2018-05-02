The Mercedes-AMG E63 used to be the ideal German muscle car to sit in the fast lane of an Autobahn, scaring other cars out of its way as it dispatched hundreds of miles with a plush interior, comfortable seats and a distant rumble from its oversized V8 engine in front of you. It seems no one had told AMG’s engineers though, because it's just as gifted down a tortuous B-road as it is on a derestricted highway. It might well be big and heavy, but it’ll move with the agility of a car 600kg lighter while being genuinely entertaining in the process.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Its vast range of abilities can be partly attributed to its de-coupleable four-wheel-drive system, something that has since been mimicked around the industry in rivals such as the BMW M5. It’s a trait that stops the W213 E63 S AMG from just falling into the mould cast by previous generations, and one that helps it be a deeply desirable do-it-all performance car, rather than just an overpowered E-class. It went off sale in 2023 and while it's a shame there's still no replacement in sight, there are some incredible deals to be had on the classifieds...

> Mercedes-AMG E63 S Fast Fleet test – six months in the 600bhp BMW M5 rival

Engine, gearbox and 0-62mph

Since its first appearance in the AMG GT, Mercedes-AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo hot-V V8 engine became ubiquitous throughout the range. It's an engine that demonstrates how, perhaps more than any other manufacturer, Mercedes-AMG emerged from the transition to turbocharging with its identity firmly intact. Where BMW M and Audi RS cars lost some of their snarl and bite, AMG’s V8 left little on the table with its noise, response and muscularity.