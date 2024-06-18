The physically broad E53 should by rights feel like a prize atlantic tuna in a garden fishpond on the skinny, sweeping and unsighted lanes of Bedfordshire but the rear-steering – and crucially its calibration and integration – render the E53 a natural and wieldy machine to thread around to the point that on the occasion you give more than a passing glance to the sprawling real estate of cabin behind you, it takes you by surprise.

At higher speeds on the autobahn (at one point we reached more than 160mph in the saloon), you can feel a bit of lift at the front, but that’s not unusual for a car like this and overall stability is confidence-inspiring. Less so the chunky steering wheel, which makes it difficult to fit your hands around perfectly (it’s the same wheel fitted to other AMG modes such as the C63, SL and AMG GT, with frustrating touch-sensitive surfaces on the spokes to control various functions). That said, it’s not as difficult to grasp cramp-free as an equivalent BMW rim.

All the same it exacerbates the slightly numb-feeling steering, which is not particularly communicative. It is very well insulated from kickback and cambers, however, and it’s very accurate – it’s quite a fast steering set-up, and you don’t need much lock for tight corners (particularly at low speeds, with the rear-steer in action). That can feel a bit odd at first, but you quickly get used to it, and the E53 does feel a nimble car that’s keen to change direction, despite its heavy kerb weight. It feels lighter than it really is; a little like the AMG GT, in fact.

The brakes blend regular friction braking and motor regen, and do feel odd at times as a result. The E53 uses a vacuum-independent electromechanical brake booster to combine the regen and hydraulic braking. It varies the braking power of the hydraulic system on the fly, the aim being consistent brake pedal pressure from the driver with the ratio of hydraulic braking and motor braking being adjusted behind the scenes without affecting the feel through the pedal. Pedal feel is certainly less vague than some hybrids and the E53 stopped well during our testing, but you don’t quite have the total consistency and feedback you get from a traditional pure friction brake system.