Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Audi RS6 Avant (2019-2023) review – a monstrous all-rounder

The C8-generation RS6 covers all bases; it's practical, comfortable, fast, and fun

by: Jordan Katsianis
9 Jan 2024
38
Evo rating
  • Pace, space, surprising agility and driver enjoyment
  • Air suspension blunts driver appeal; heavy; ceramic brakes pricey

If there was a default choice when faced with the need for a practical car in a ‘dream garage’, it might just be the Audi RS6 Avant. Now in its fourth iteration, Audi has taken everything that made previous RS6s brilliant and just improved upon it, while adding a dose of driver interaction that its predecessors lacked. 

Things have only gotten better with this latest model, with the new RS6 Performance having replaced the base car with more power, more focus and a touch less weight. But even the base car exhibited a feeling of impenetrability, huge performance and long-distance refinement until it went off sale in 2023. 

Drive quickly down a twisting road and the car’s agility, responsiveness and adjustability are all qualities that we’ve only really seen from Audi Sport with cars such as the R8. The RS6 is technologically advanced, but not simply for the sake of it.

There is the thorny issue of price, as the basic car crept up beyond £100,000 by the end of its life. And despite good cruising economy, the RS6 is still likely to be quite expensive to run too, for something that will probably serve as a family vehicle for many owners. But that shouldn’t take away from the car’s undoubted talents – this wagon is both fast and fun.

Audi RS6 Avant: in detail 

  • Engine, gearbox and technical specs Big power from a twin-turbo V8, all-wheel-drive traction, and fancy rear-wheel steering.
  • Performance and 0-60 time Mighty off the line, but the V8’s so refined it doesn’t feel quite as quick as you’re actually going.
  • Ride and handling The first RS6 to deliver genuine driver engagement rather than just massive straight-line pace.
  • MPG and running costs Official economy in the low 20s, but capable of 30mpg on a cruise.
  • Interior and tech Cabin is slightly dour but well made, and screen set-up feels high-tech. Some will be put off by the touchscreens though.
  • Design Long, low and wide, and much more aggressive than previous RS6s. Looks like a grown-up Hot Wheels toy from some angles.

Prices, specs and rivals

You should probably be sitting down for this, because the basic, option-free RS6 Avant was priced at £100,750 (the Performance model is even dearer at £112,045). Of course, you’re getting a lot of car for the money – very literally, at over two tons – but the RS6 is well-stocked in terms of equipment, too. Standard kit includes 21-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights with laser technology, a pair of MMI Touch screens, leather sports seats, and in the UK market, standard rear-wheel steering and a sport rear differential.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Long term tests
Reviews

The Carbon Black upgrades the wheels to 22-inchers, and adds a styling package consisting of carbonfibre trim for the front spoiler, skirts and diffuser insert, with a gloss black Audi badge and black window trim. The Vorsprung also gets 22-inch alloy wheels, RS sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, a top speed bump to 174mph, gloss black styling elements and a panoramic glass sunroof.

38

Audi’s standard colour palette is little to shout about, but paying £3000 unlocked access to Audi Exclusive paintwork options, which brighten things up considerably. Wheels of the 22-inch variety were a £2000 option on the basic car, and a host of other options were available on top of that, from a £1450 sports exhaust to £1300 for the DRC suspension.

The most obvious rival for the RS6 Avant was the Mercedes-AMG’s E63 S Estate. Similarly potent and similarly priced but with quite a different feel – more organic, more rowdy, but less capable – the fast AMG is as much a reassuring constant in this class as the Audi.

Porsche’s Panamera Sport Turismo was another contender, with the Turbo S being the closest in terms of outright performance, but the GTS being both sweeter to drive and more on-par in terms of price – even if it gives up over 100bhp to the Audi. Our most recent comparison between the RS6 and Panamera (and the E63 S) used a Turbo S E-Hybrid which also sails above the £140k mark and struggled with its weight, so we’d certainly be tempted to keep it a little simpler – the basic Panamera package drives well and looks great these days too.

Continue ReadingEngine, gearbox and technical specs
In this review

More on RS6 Avant

2019 Audi RS6 Avant spied with RS7 nose
Audi RS6 Avant spied 2019 (body-on) - front
Audi RS6 Avant

2019 Audi RS6 Avant spied with RS7 nose

Audi’s next RS6 Avant has been spotted with a production body, and a different face…
26 Mar 2019
Abt RS6-E takes Audi estate past 1000bhp
Abt Audi RS6-E
Audi RS6 Avant

Abt RS6-E takes Audi estate past 1000bhp

Hybrid tech adds electric boost to already-potent twin-turbo V8 Audi
6 Jul 2018
Abt Audi RS6 Power R review
Abt Audi RS6 Power R - Front
Audi RS6 Avant

Abt Audi RS6 Power R review

Abt Sportsline gives the RS6 supercar performance without compromising its all-wheel drive and estate car practicality
8 Mar 2018
Audi and Abt Sportsline give us a 695bhp RS6 Nogaro Edition
Audi RS6 Nogaro Edition
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi and Abt Sportsline give us a 695bhp RS6 Nogaro Edition

Renowned German tuner Abt has teamed up with Audi to produce the limited edition RS6 Avant Nogaro Edition
2 Feb 2018
Audi RS6 Avant and RS6 Performance C7 (2013-2019) review
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 Avant and RS6 Performance C7 (2013-2019) review

Audi’s most powerful, fastest estate car may lack ultimate involvement and dynamics, but it’s still one of the best in its class.
25 Aug 2017
Audi RS6 Avant and RS6 Performance review - the reason you need to never buy a fast SUV
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 Avant and RS6 Performance review - the reason you need to never buy a fast SUV

Audi’s most powerful, fastest estate car may lack ultimate involvement and dynamics, but it’s still one of the best in its class.
25 Aug 2017
Audi RS6 v Vauxhall VXR8 track battle video
Audi RS6 v Vauxhall VXR8 Clubsport Tourer track video
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 v Vauxhall VXR8 track battle video

The Audi RS6 Avant goes up against the Supercharged Vauxhall VXR8 Clubsport Tourer. Track battle video here
26 Mar 2014
Audi RS6 buying guide
Audi RS6 avant cornering
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 buying guide

The Audi RS6 practical, reliable and, with a V10 engine fit for a supercar, as fast as you like. A used one could be yours for just £40K.
24 Mar 2014
Audi RS6, RS4 and GT-R Nissan GT-R
New Audi RS6 v Audi RS4 v Nissan GT-R drag race video
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6, RS4 and GT-R Nissan GT-R

The 2013 Audi RS6 goes head-to-head with the RS4, and Nissan GT-R over a standing mile drag race at Bruntingthorpe
9 Jul 2013
2013 Audi RS6 Avant review
2013 Audi RS6 Avant red
Audi RS6 Avant

2013 Audi RS6 Avant review

The new Audi RS6 is available in Avant form only and trades a V10 for a twin-turbo V8 engine
9 Apr 2013
Audi RS6 family tree
Audi RS2
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 family tree

The new RS6 is the latest in a long line of Audi super saloons, started in 1994 with the launch of the five-cylinder 315bhp RS2.
14 Dec 2012
New Audi RS6 Avant revealed
New Audi RS6 Avant revealed
Audi RS6 Avant

New Audi RS6 Avant revealed

Audi has released pictures and details on the all-new 552bhp, 189mph Audi RS6 Avant.
5 Dec 2012
Audi RS6 ice speed record
Audi RS6 breaks Bentley&#039;s ice speed record
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 ice speed record

Less than a month after Juha Kankkunen and a Bentley Continental snatched the 200mph+ ice speed record, an Audi RS6 breaks it
9 Mar 2011
Sportec's 700bhp Audi RS6
Audi RS6 by Sportec
Audi RS6 Avant

Sportec's 700bhp Audi RS6

Swiss tuner Sportec breathes on the Audi RS6 sports estate. 700bhp madness ensues
1 Apr 2010
Audi RS6
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

After being with us for 12 months and the best part of 30,000 miles, Audi's RS6 had become a much-loved member of the Metcalfe family
2 Nov 2009
Audi RS6
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

Our Audi continues to munch up the mileage, but a clean at the dealer's caused some concern
16 Jul 2009
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

An 'exclusive' invite was a potential sale for the dealer. But the dealer didn't see it that way...
8 Apr 2009
Audi RS6 DMS
Audi RS6 DMS
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 DMS

Tuner lifts RS6’s power to 680bhp – and delimits it for a 200mph-plus top speed
26 Mar 2009
Audi RS6
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

New rubberware on the RS6 restored handling precision
11 Mar 2009
Audi RS6
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

Our RS6 flashed an LED suggesting a service was due. Very reasonable, as it had 14,500 miles on the clock
5 Feb 2009
Audi RS6
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

A long haul fully laden, and pushed hard on a track test. Our RS6 has taken it all in its stride
29 Dec 2008
Audi RS6
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6

Relaxing to drive, effortlessly powerful, but we have found a small chink in the Audi RS6's armour
26 Nov 2008
Audi RS6 Saloon
Audi RS6 Saloon
Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 Saloon

Most powerful Audi is better proposition with a boot
20 Nov 2008
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content