Unlike some modern performance cars with adaptive damping, the sharpest modes have an immediate and noticeable impact on ride, bringing the chassis alive while retaining the sophistication of the less focused modes beneath it. It’s undoubtedly firm, but the click of a button is all it takes to bring damping back to ‘Comfort’ for a ride more than suitable for everyday use.

Interior and tech

Inside, the M3 Touring remains largely the same as the pre-facelift car, but there are a few small tweaks designed to bring it in-line with the rest of the range. While that wraparound curved infotainment display makes a return, it’s been updated to the latest version for even sharper graphics, tweaked UI and quicker response times to your inputs. We liked the previous system and this only improves it, with menu systems intuitive, a permanent climate control bar great to see, and the graphics some of the sharpest and most carefully considered in any performance car. As always, we’d love to see more physical buttons but at least this system is relatively logical instead of wilfully complex.

The central air vents are now of a new design with smaller nibs for changing airflow direction as per the latest X3. The steering wheel has been tweaked to include the unique geometric central spoke as the rest of the BMW range and oddly, on the test car we drove, the extended carbonfibre paddles of the pre-facelift car had been swapped for smaller cold-touch metal items. Despite having been equipped with the pricey Ultimate Package, this car is also without Active Cruise Control, which is either a strong positive or a drawback depending on your viewpoint – the fact such a high end car can be optioned without divisive tech like this is nice to see.

As before, the optional carbonfibre bucket seats are some of the most supportive in any performance car, never mind a fast estate. Our particular car was finished in deep metallic Skyscraper grey, diamond cut wheels and with a dash of gold courtesy of the carbon ceramic-spec calipers that come as part of the Ultimate package. Despite this neutral exterior look, its seats were quite the opposite, a lairy yellow and blue combination to bring some colour to the equation – while some alternatives have limited options and colours to choose from, the M3 Touring can be had in just about any configuration you’d like.