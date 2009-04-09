Today we take BMW’s M cars almost for granted, but back in the mid-’80s the company’s motorsport division had put its initial on just three road-going models: the M1 supercar, the similarly-engined M635CSi and the mildly tweaked M535i. Yet while each of these cars intrigued and impressed, none of them would be talked about as much as the road car that would follow: the E30 M3.

The original M3 is nothing short of an icon; a true homologation special with racing provenance and a driving experience to back it up. It’s a car defined by motorsport but also its usability, quality and the sheer enjoyment it can deliver on the road, setting the template for the generations of M3 that followed. Some would say none of those subsequent models have bettered it, and that’s reflected in today’s values. Early models have now risen to over £50k, with the best Sport Evolution examples costing £150k. Big money, but then the E30 is an inimitable car – as we’ve been reminded each time we’ve driven one at evo.

BMW E30 M3 history and specs

Although designed primarily to take on BMW’s rivals on the race track, amongst them Mercedes-Benz’s rally car turned DTM racer, the Cosworth-powered 190E 2.3-16, the public would get to experience the M3 too, as the Group A rules of the time specified that 5000 road-legal examples of the car would have to be built in its first 12 months of production for it to be homologated for competition use.